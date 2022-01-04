Simpson Drops Tough One In Overtime to Cornell

St. Elmo-Brownstown fell to Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville, 47-46 in overtime, in its first game back from a two and a half week break over the holidays. After holding a slim 7-5 lead after one quarter, the two teams stayed even in the second with both putting 14 points on the board in the quarter. Leading 21-19 going into the second half, SEB outscored OPH 9-7 in the third quarter to double their lead to four points, going up 30-26. OPH would outscore the Eagles 10-6 in the fourth to tie the game and send it into overtime where OPH would outscore SEB 11-10 to pull out the close one-point win over the Eagles. SEB is now 9-5 on the season and be back in action on Friday at Windsor/Stew-Stras in what will be both a National Trail Conference matchup and also a rematch of the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament Championship game, where SEB fell to the Hatchets, 39-25.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO