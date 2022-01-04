ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Italy sets Jan 24 to start voting for new president

By NICOLE WINFIELD - Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Italy’s lower chamber of Parliament on Tuesday set Jan. 24 as the start date...

www.timesdaily.com

101 WIXX

Iraqi president convenes new parliament for Jan. 9 -decree

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraq’s new parliament will convene on Jan. 9, according to a decree issued on Thursday by President Barham Salih, preparing the way for lawmakers to put a new government in place. Lawmakers will elect a parliamentary speaker and two deputies in their first session. They...
MIDDLE EAST
kfgo.com

Italy parliament to begin voting for new head of state on Jan. 24

ROME (Reuters) -The Italian parliament will convene on Jan. 24 to begin voting for a new head of state to replace the outgoing Sergio Mattarella, the chief of the lower house of parliament ruled on Tuesday. The election of a new president of the republic may have major repercussions for...
POLITICS
Times Daily

German vaccine mandate may take months to pass, parties say

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's ruling parties are hitting the brakes on plans for compulsory coronavirus vaccinations, saying it may take months for lawmakers to properly debate the contentious measure in parliament. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
HEALTH
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Macron maintains rude remarks about France's unvaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday maintained on Friday his rude remarks about the country's minority of vaccine refusers, saying he cannot accept them infringing on others’ freedom. The 44-year-old outspoken president, who is expected to seek re-election later this year, made headlines earlier this week by using the word “emmerder” — rooted in the French word for “crap” and meaning to rile or to bug. He was talking about his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs. His vulgar language dominated news broadcasts and provoked angry reactions from his political rivals.Speaking in a news conference in...
HEALTH
wabcradio.com

France’s First Lady set to sue over allegations she is transgender

PARIS, FRANCE (77WABC) – The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron is set to take legal action over a conspiracy theory that she is transgender and was born a man. The lies about the 68-year-old have been spread by accounts opposed to her husband including those on the political far-right, anti-vaccine groups, and from the QAnon conspiracy movement.
POLITICS
#Italy#Rome#Ap#Parliament
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
The Independent

Stance on Russia, China a test for new German government

Germany has found itself facing a series of challenges in its relations with Russia and China since taking office last month that are testing the new government’s foreign policy mettle.Among them are Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine and the diplomatic fallout from a court verdict finding that the Russian government was behind the 2019 killing of a Chechen dissident in Berlin China’s pressure on a fellow European Union member has also prompted Germany to take sides against one of its biggest trading partners.The issues came to the fore during a flying visit that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Place
Rome, IT
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Britain and France: the very worst of rivals

At the core of Boris Johnson’s Brexit is a conflict between ideology and geography. The purpose of the project is divergence – a competitive leap away from Europe into other markets. But that impulse to move is thwarted by the permanence of Britain’s location. No matter how much sovereignty the Eurosceptics claim over national regulation, governing a medium-sized power 30 miles from the coast of France will always require some accommodation with the interests of neighbouring states.
POLITICS
The Independent

France takes EU reins with push for more sovereignty

French president Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to a pair of leading European figures Friday as France formally took the reins of the 27-nation bloc for the next six months with big ambitions.Macron was accompanied by the head of the EU’s executive arm, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at France’s famed Pantheon to honor the memories of Simone Veil and Jean Monnet.Veil was a Holocaust survivor who repeatedly broke barriers for women in French politics and spearheaded the fight to legalize abortion, while Monnet was a founding father of the European Union.Both Macron and von der Leyen...
POLITICS
AFP

Macron faces right-wing threat as France frets about crime

French right-winger Valerie Pecresse was a rank outsider in the race for the presidency just a month ago, but with under 100 days to the election she is seen as the best-placed challenger to Emmanuel Macron. Backed by her Republicans party which has deep roots nation-wide, the 54-year-old is bidding to be France's first woman president with a slogan that promises "restored French pride". During a trip to the south on Thursday, the head of the greater Paris region made clear she planned to campaign on an unabashed right-wing platform of law and order. While promising to take a "Karcher" power-hose to crime-ridden urban ghettos in France, she accused President Macron of being soft on drug dealers and "complicit" in a rise in violence.
POLITICS
The Independent

Poland recalls ambassador to Prague over coal mine comments

Poland is recalling its new ambassador to Prague after he criticized the country’s approach to a dispute with the Czech Republic over a state-run coal mine.Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller wrote on Twitter late Thursday that the ambassador's remarks were “extremely irresponsible” and that the process was underway for the diplomat's recall. He said every diplomat should protect Poland's interests. In an interview released Thursday by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle Ambassador Miroslaw Jasinski said Poland had showed a “lack of empathy, a lack of understanding and a lack of will to open a dialogue” with the Czech Republic....
INDUSTRY
AFP

Scholz pushes mandatory jabs as resistance grows in Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted Friday that his plan to introduce mandatory coronavirus jabs was on track, despite fierce debate about the controversial move and growing resistance from his own coalition partners. Germany's first parliamentary debate on compulsory jabs is only scheduled for late January, even though Scholz himself had originally aimed to have lawmakers discuss the issue before 2021 was out.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Thousands rally in Prague against vaccination mandate

Thousands of people marched through the Czech Republic's capital on Sunday to protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for certain groups and professions. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
PROTESTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

GENEVA — (AP) — A top Russian diplomat predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after attending a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with bilateral ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.
POLITICS

