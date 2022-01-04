ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPEC, allies keep gradually pumping more oil amid omicron

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Tuesday to pump more oil to...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Sri Lanka seeks Chinese debt restructuring amid crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The president of debt-ridden Sri Lanka on Sunday asked China for the restructuring of its loans and access to preferential credit for imports of essential goods, as the island nation struggles in the throes of its worst economic crisis, partly due to Beijing-financed projects that don’t generate revenue.
WORLD
AFP

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. "Riots obviously can stop production and exports," said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at Swedish bank SEB. Over the week, crude prices gained about five percent and on Friday Brent exceeded $83 per barrel, "putting it at its highest level since the price slide triggered by the first appearance of the Omicron variant in late November," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. Protests spread across the country of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which many use to fuel cars.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government invites oil companies to help write rulebook on whether new fossil fuel drilling is green

Oil and gas companies have been invited by the government to help write the rules on whether new drilling complies with the UK’s climate obligations, just months after Boris Johnson urged countries to stop extracting fossil fuels at Cop26.A consultation quietly launched a few days before Christmas and after MPs went back to their constituencies signalled that ministers will green-light new oil extraction – despite scientists saying such exploration is not compatible with reaching net zero by 2050.The document, which is described as being “predominantly” for the oil and gas industries, provides the “opportunity to input on the design” of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It

The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production. EOG Resources Inc., one of the biggest U.S. shale oil producers, is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it. The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production, but that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research now sees the average price of Brent hitting $72 per barrel this year. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest multi-year oil price forecast, which stretches to 2026. According to its latest projections, the company now sees the average...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Rises Amid Doubts About OPEC+ Plan to Boost Production

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed amid skepticism about whether OPEC and its allies can successfully raise output as much as they intend. Futures in New York rose 1.1% to $77.85 a barrel on Wednesday. OPEC+ on Tuesday stuck to its plan to add 400,000 barrels a day next month after it cut estimates for a surplus in the first quarter. However, recent history shows the group has been severely limited in how much it can boost output -- adding just 90,000 barrels a day in December, according to a Bloomberg survey.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

No Surprises from OPEC; Draws in Oil Keep Crude Buoyant

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus may have caused a slight slowdown in manufacturing activity during December according to final PMI data this week. However, that wasn’t enough to give OPEC+ pause as they increased oil output by 400,000 bpd, as expected. The unsurprised market took the hike in stride and continued to push prices of crude oil higher. There was also a large draw of 6,432,000 barrels from the API’s crude oil stock and a draw of 2,144,000 barrels of crude oil from the EIA’s stockpile. Add to that a in the Dow Jones “Industrial” Average to new all-time new highs, and what’s not to like about the price of crude oil?
TRAFFIC
cwbradio.com

OPEC Decides to Pump More Oil Into World Economy

(AP) OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Tuesday to pump more oil to the world economy amid hope that travel and demand for fuel will hold up despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The 23-member OPEC+ alliance led by oil cartel member Saudi Arabia and non-member...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

3 Oil Stocks to Gain as OPEC+ Reassures Mild Omicron Impact

OPEC and its non-OPEC allies, collectively called OPEC+, have reassured limited Omicron impact on the energy business, leading to a rally in energy stocks. The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude has touched the $77-per-barrel mark again, marking an improvement of more than 51% over the past year. With coronavirus vaccines being rolled out on a massive scale, and booster doses and antiviral pills proving effective against Omicron, the economy will possibly overcome the recent spike in coronavirus cases. This is brightening up the fuel demand outlook.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

Oil Jumps as OPEC Sees Limited Omicron Impact

OPEC and a coalition of Russia-led group of oil producers agreed to continue pumping more crude, pushing oil prices higher as the group bet that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 won’t have the sort of devastating effect on demand as previous waves of the virus. The Organization of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Holds Gain After OPEC+ Adds More Output as Market Tightens

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains in early Asian trading after OPEC and its allies agreed to a scheduled increase in production for next month, and an industry report pointed to another decline in U.S. crude inventories. Futures in New York traded above $77 a barrel after rising 2.4% over the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil rallies after OPEC+ agrees on more production, Gold rebounds, Bitcoin steady

Crude prices are rising again as OPEC+ grows more confident that the global crude demand outlook will only take a limited hit from the omicron variant. The plan to gradually return production can move forward as OPEC+ anticipates a tighter market in the first quarter. When you factor in that many countries are struggling to hit their quotas, even Russia, the oil market should expect this lack of capacity will keep prices heading higher throughout the year.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

OPEC+ Decision Reflects Easing Concern of Oil Surplus, Omicron Risk

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+'s decision this week to stick to its planned increase in oil output for February reflects easing concern of a big surplus in the first quarter, as well as a wish to provide consistent guidance to the market, sources and analysts said. The producer group, which comprises...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Stocks Rally On Easing Omicron Fears, Oil Up Before OPEC

Stock markets rallied Tuesday as investors bet on reduced economic fallout from the Omicron variant, while oil prices edged higher before a key OPEC output meeting. Traders kept a close watch also over high inflation concerns and potential fallout stemming from embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande. London kicked off its...
STOCKS

