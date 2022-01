The West Delaware wrestling team started the new year off with a pair of WaMaC dual wins last night, defeating Marion 77-0 and Center Point-Urbana 75-6, raising their record to 9-3 overall and 5-0 in the conference. Against Marion the Hawks won all of the 12 matches wrestled by bonus points as they had six falls, five technical falls, and one major decision. In the final dual the Hawks added 10 more pins and between the two opponents they scored 72 takedowns and allowed only one. Head coach Jeff Voss said being more aggressive on their feet is one of the things they worked on during the Christmas break, and he was happy to see that work translate into competition:

MARION, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO