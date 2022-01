Turkish President Recep Erdogan said on Monday that he was saddened by the high level of inflation in 2021, but noted that he had brought down inflation in the past and would do so again. Erdogan added that he would investigate the exorbitant price hikes and blamed the high inflation on rising commodity prices and the weaker exchange rate. Erdogan added that he would add additional support to civil servant wages.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO