Andy Cohen says he regrets drunkenly trashing Ryan Seacrest's broadcast on New Year's Eve

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwbUj_0dcHqdu400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSSCd_0dcHqdu400
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper co-host CNN's New Year's show at Times Square in Manhattan.

CNN

  • Andy Cohen said he regrets trashing Ryan Seacrest's broadcast on New Year's Eve.
  • Cohen went on a rant about ABC's broadcast, hosted by Seacrest, while hosting CNN's special.
  • Cohen said on his radio show that he was being stupid and drunk when he went on the rant.

Andy Cohen said on his SiriusXM radio show that he regrets trashing Ryan Seacrest's broadcast on New Year's Eve.

Cohen co-hosted CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" on December 31 with Anderson Cooper. Despite Cooper's efforts to rein him in, Cohen went on several rants during the special including telling Mark Zuckerberg to "stop messing with our minds" and calling the New York City mayor Bill de Blasio "horrible."

At one point he started slamming ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," who were filming live right next to the CNN team.

"Bunch of smoke coming from Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us," Cohen said about the ABC's New Year broadcast. "I mean with all due — if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing, I'm sorry."

Cohen also went on a rant about how the Journey band playing on the ABC's broadcast was "fake" because it was not led by Steve Perry.

On Monday, Cohen addressed his words on his radio show "Just Andy" with his co-host John Hill.

"Only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy and I really regret saying that," Cohen said. "And I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it. I was continuing the Journey rant and I just kept talking and I shouldn't have and I felt bad about that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jO862_0dcHqdu400
yan Seacrest speaks onstage during the Times Square New Year's Eve 2022 Celebration on December 31, 2021

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Hill said that the television talk host should own the mistake rather than apologize. Hill added that the headlines about the situation painted Cohen's comments differently.

"That's the problem. The headlines about Ryan Seacrest were all like 'I trashed Ryan Seacrest,'" Cohen said. "I hope he hears the clip."

Since the incident, Cohen has tweeted that he had been a "bit overserved" during the New Year's special but refused to be ashamed.

He tweeted to one follower that criticized his behavior on New Year's Eve: "Yes. I made the choice to get drunk on New Years Eve and lead a virtual audience in a night of revelry to forget a very shitty year. Ashamed I am not. I had fun and so did others. Happy New Year."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Insider

Insider

