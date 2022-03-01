ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The 23 best movies and TV shows on Disney+ in 2022

By Jason Guerrasio
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yVHs_0dcHqb8c00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FzGpZ_0dcHqb8c00
Pixar's "Turning Red."

Pixar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AuZPP_0dcHqb8c00
Disney Plus Yearly Subscription $79.98 FROM DISNEY+

  • "Moon Knight" hits the service on March 30.
  • Before then, watch "West Side Story" and Pixar's "Turning Red."
  • This list will be updated with more titles, details, and air dates throughout the year.
"West Side Story" (March 2)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24n6Ek_0dcHqb8c00
Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in "West Side Story."

Twentieth Century Fox

Drew Barrymore knocks it out of the park in this rom-com about a journalist (Barrymore) who goes back to school to write a story on what modern-day kids are like. It's also a second chance for her to be popular.

"Turning Red" (March 11)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gpyy_0dcHqb8c00
Pixar's "Turning Red."

Disney/Pixar

The debut feature film from the director of the Oscar-winning short "Bao," Domee Shi, we follow 13-year-old Mei Lee as she tries to navigate life and turning into a giant red panda whenever she gets excited.

"Cheaper by the Dozen" (March 18)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05o7Gf_0dcHqb8c00
Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union (far left) in "Cheaper by the Dozen."

Disney+

In this latest reimagining, which is based on the Steve Martin/Bonnie Hunt kids comedy franchise of the early 2000s (which was based on a 1950s movie, which was based on a book... okay, you get it), "black-ish" producer Kenya Barris has devised a new comedy focused on a family of 12. Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff play the parents.

"Moon Knight" (March 30)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHZUd_0dcHqb8c00
Oscar Isaac in "Moon Knight."

Marvel Studios/Disney+

Oscar Isaac stars in this latest adaptation from the Marvel archives. Here he plays Marc Spector, a former Marine suffering from dissociative identity disorder who becomes linked to the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu.

"Free Guy" (Available Now)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etUgg_0dcHqb8c00
Ryan Reynolds in "Free Guy."

20th Century Studios

The surprise hit of 2021 will be on Disney+ this month.

Ryan Reynolds plays an NPC (non-player character) in a popular multiplayer game who decides to become the hero of his story after realizing he lives in a video game.

"Eternals" (Available Now)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTu3f_0dcHqb8c00
Chloé Zhao's "Eternals."

Marvel Studios

This Marvel movie, which opened in theaters in November, follows a group of immortals who have been living on Earth for centuries and have helped shape civilization — though they only decided to make themselves known to the world post-Thanos.

"The Book of Boba Fett" (Entire Season Available Now)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKEja_0dcHqb8c00
Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen in "The Book of Boba Fett."

Disney+

After his grand return in season 2 of "The Mandalorian," Boba Fett now has his own series on the streamer.

Launched on December 29 and airing through early February, the show doesn't just delve into just how Fett will rule after becoming the crime lord of Tatooine.

"Never Been Kissed" (Available Now)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fVCT_0dcHqb8c00
Drew Barrymore in "Never Been Kissed."

20th Century Fox

Drew Barrymore knocks it out of the park in this rom-com about a journalist (Barrymore) who goes back to school to write a story on what modern-day kids are like. It's also a second chance for her to be popular.

"Betty White Goes Wild!" (Available Now)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1llXfp_0dcHqb8c00
Betty White in “Betty White Goes Wild!”

Disney+

Though Betty White has died just days away from turning 100 , her legacy lives on.

In this National Geographic documentary, White, who was a long-time lover of animals, goes to the Los Angeles and San Diego zoos to learn more about the lives and behavior of big cats.

Season 2 of "The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Available Now)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzKsQ_0dcHqb8c00
Jeff Goldblum in "The World According to Jeff Goldblum."

Disney Media Distribution

In the second season, Goldblum returns with his curious look at a whole new set of interests such as motorcycles, puzzles, and even birthdays.

"Assembled: The Making of 'Hawkeye" (Available Now)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OESZN_0dcHqb8c00
Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner in "Hawkeye."

Marvel Studios

If you loved the latest Marvel series on Disney+, you can now watch the behind-the-scenes documentary on the show that stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

"The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild" (Available Now)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fj1LC_0dcHqb8c00
"The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild" is a spin-off of the "Ice Age" franchise.

20th Century Studios/Blue Sky Studios

A spin-off from the popular "Ice Age" franchise, thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie team up with the scene-stealing weasel, Buck Wild (voiced by Simon Pegg). The trio then sets out on adventures.

"Baymax" (Summer 2022)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9313_0dcHqb8c00
Baymax in "Big Hero Six."

Disney

That lovable healthcare companion from the "Big Hero 6" movie is getting his own show. Watch as the robot tries to be of assistance throughout San Fransokyo. We are preparing for lots of laughs, hugs, and adventures.

"Ms. Marvel" (Summer 2022)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bd35t_0dcHqb8c00
Iman Vellani in "Ms. Marvel."

Disney+

In this upcoming Marvel series, we follow 16-year-old Pakistan-American Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a superfan of the Avengers and particularly Captain Marvel, as she tries to navigate home and school in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"Hocus Pocus 2" (October 31)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KCjD5_0dcHqb8c00
Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker in "Hocus Pocus 2."

Disney

This long-awaited sequel from the classic 1993 Halloween movie brings back the main three witches from the original: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. In the sequel, the trio returns to modern-day Salem to cause spooky trouble.

"Disenchanted" (Fall 2022)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DvFrn_0dcHqb8c00
Amy Adams in "Enchanted."

Walt Disney Pictures

In this sequel we never saw coming from the 2007 movie "Enchanted," Amy Adams returns to play Giselle Philip. This time the princess has to fix a spell that backfires.

Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden also return from the original movie.

"Pinocchio" (Fall 2022)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SwhzH_0dcHqb8c00
1940 Disney version of "Pinocchio."

DIsney

Robert Zemeckis' latest CGI-animated movie takes on the classic "Pinocchio" tale.

Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, Cynthia Erivo stars as The Blue Fairy, and Luke Evans stars as The Coachman, who runs Pleasure Island. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will voice the Pinocchio character, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will voice Pinocchio's buddy/conscience, Jiminy Cricket.

"Andor" (TBD 2022)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JWIYp_0dcHqb8c00
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in "Rogue One."

Lucasfilm/Disney

Based on the character in "Rogue One," Diego Luna returns to star as the rebel spy as we watch his adventures five years leading up to the events of "Rogue One."

Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" (TBD 2022)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZDEj_0dcHqb8c00
"The Mandalorian" returns in 2022.

Lucasfilm

Following the exciting conclusion of season 2 with Grogu going with Luke Skywalker to continue his Jedi training, we are excited to see what Mando (Pedro Pascal) will be doing in season 3.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" (TBD 2022)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2Uzr_0dcHqb8c00
Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in "Revenge of the Sith."

20th Century Fox

Decades after playing the Jedi Master in the "Star Wars" prequels, Ewan McGregor once more reprises the legendary character.

The series is set 10 years after the events of "Revenge of the Sith" as Kenobi watches over young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

The cast also includes Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Oshea Jackson Jr., Benny Safdie, and Hayden Christensen, who will reprise his role as Darth Vader from the prequels.

"She-Hulk" (TBD 2022)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46bYP0_0dcHqb8c00
Tatiana Maslany.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner, who is a lawyer that specializes in cases involving super humans. She also happens to have the ability to turn into a big green hulk herself.

Mark Ruffalo and Tm Roth also star.

"The Spiderwick Chronicles" (TBD 2022)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l66dU_0dcHqb8c00

Disney+

Based on the books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, this show follows the adventures of the Grace children after they move into the Spiderwick Estate and realize some strange happenings.

"Willow" (TBD 2022)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIjcw_0dcHqb8c00
Warwick Davis in 1988's "Willow."

MGM

Warwick Davis returns to reprise the role of the title character from the 1988 fantasy movie in which he plays a farmer who must protect a special baby from an evil queen. We will see what kind of adventures he goes on this time.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
Collider

The 7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in February 2022

If you're looking to catch up on some of the films on your Netflix to-watch list before we dive head-first into Oscar season, there's no time like the present — especially since there are several solid titles that are about to leave the streaming platform. And if you've already got a Netflix subscription, why not take advantage of it to catch up on your backlog? Whether you're in the mood for comedy, drama, or fantasy, there's something for just about every palate. From a taut thriller to a period piece to one of the best sequels of all time, you won't want to miss them before they disappear.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
Variety

Renée Zellweger’s ‘Miraculous’ Transformation for ‘The Thing About Pam’ Was ‘Surreal and a Little Scary’

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” From “Bridget Jones’ Diary” to “Judy,” Renée Zellweger knows a thing or two about transformation. The two-time Oscar winner’s latest, as convicted murderer Pam Hupp in NBC’s “The Thing About Pam,” is no exception. “It was a team of magicians,” Zellweger told me Monday night at a press event at the Maybourne Beverly Hills hotel. “What they’re capable of is pretty miraculous.” The six-episode “The Thing About Pam” is based on the podcast of the same name and several episodes of “Dateline NBC,” which detailed the 2011 murder...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Zach Braff
Person
Kathy Najimy
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movies#Disney World#Disney#Pixar Disney#West Side Story#Disney Pixar#Marvel Studios Disney#Marine#Egyptian#Npc
Page Six

Megan Thee Stallion to make ‘F–king’ R-rated film debut

She’s more than just a real hot girl. Megan Thee Stallion is taking her act from arena stages to the big screen as she makes her film debut in the raunchy musical comedy “F- -king Identical Twins.”. The project also stars Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”), two-time Emmy-winner...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Grazia

When Will Everyone Stop Talking About Courteney Cox’s Face?

Courteney Cox can’t seem to do anything right at the moment. Last week when she made an appearance on the Graham Norton show to promote her new film Scream, the tabloids claimed she looked ‘disassociated’ and the internet readily agreed. ‘Anyone else think Courtney Cox looks really...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Zoë Kravitz' Dress for The Batman Premiere Will Make You Say Holy Smokes

Watch: Zoe Kravitz Rocks Bat-Inspired Look at "The Batman" Premiere. Zoë Kravitz served up serious style on red carpet for the London premiere of The Batman held at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Feb. 23. The 33-year-old actress, who plays Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the superhero film, made heads turn in a sultry black Saint Laurent gown featuring a scalloped neckline and sexy underboob cut-outs.
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

These are the 10 biggest movies on Netflix right now

In no small part thanks to the success of Squid Game, Netflix announced in November 2021 that it would be publishing a weekly list detailing its most popular movies over a seven-day period. Ranking titles based on weekly hours viewed – i.e. the total number of hours subscribers around the...
TV SHOWS
People

Jason Momoa's Cutest Pictures with His Kids

Jason Momoa is the father of two adorable kids, Nakoa-Wolf and daughter Lola, whom he shares with Lisa Bonet — also mother of Batman star Zöe Kravitz. Although the couple split after nearly five years of marriage, he still considers them family. Here's a look at their sweetest photos together.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Elle

Quentin Tarantino Learned The First Rule Of Directing Brad Pitt: Don't Tell Him How To Take His Shirt Off

Somewhere, in every intro-level college film course, there really should be a day on the syllabus marked, 'Brad Pitt Shirtless in Movies'. When you tally how many blockbuster films the guy has taken his shirt off in, you get to thinking it’s a fundamental part of the modern moving image—think of Fight Club, Troy, Allied, Fury, Snatch and most recently, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Could Michael Weatherly Return To the Show in a Different Role Than Before?

When television shows list their accolades, they have to be very specific, so bear with us here. As of last year, NCIS is the second-longest-running scripted, non-animated U.S. primetime TV series on air. The 19th season of the JAG spin-off aired back in September 2021 and will wrap up next month. With the final episode approaching, fans are already looking forward to Season 20 and making guesses as to what it might look like. One NCIS star, in particular, Michael Weatherly, has been a hot topic.
TV SERIES
Insider

Insider

320K+
Followers
23K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy