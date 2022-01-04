ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 19 best Disney+ movies and TV shows coming in 2022

By Jason Guerrasio
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

"Eternals" premieres on Disney+ January 12.

Marvel Studios

  • There are "Star Wars" TV series like "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Andor" coming soon.
  • Also Marvel series, such as "She-Hulk," "Moon Knight," and "Ms. Marvel," will be ready for fans.
  • This list will be updated with more titles, details, and air dates throughout the year.
"The Book of Boba Fett" (continues through January)
Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen in "The Book of Boba Fett."

Disney+

After his grand return in season 2 of "The Mandalorian," Boba Fett now has his own series on the streamer.

Launched on December 29 and airing through early February, the show doesn't just delve into just how Fett will rule after becoming the crime lord of Tatooine.

But as the first episode revealed, we learn how Fett (Temuera Morrison) escaped the clutches of the mighty Sarlaac in "Return of the Jedi."

"Eternals" (January 12)
Chloé Zhao's "Eternals."

Marvel Studios

This Marvel movie, which opened in theaters in November, follows a group of immortals who have been living on Earth for centuries and have helped shape civilization — though they only decided to make themselves known to the world post-Thanos.

"Betty White Goes Wild!" (January 14)
Betty White in “Betty White Goes Wild!”

Disney+

Though Betty White has died just days away from turning 100 , her legacy lives on.

In this National Geographic documentary, White, who was a long-time lover of animals, goes to the Los Angeles and San Diego zoos to learn more about the lives and behavior of big cats.

Season 2 of "The World According to Jeff Goldblum (January 19)
Jeff Goldblum in "The World According to Jeff Goldblum."

Disney Media Distribution

In the second season, Goldblum returns with his curious look at a whole new set of interests such as motorcycles, puzzles, and even birthdays.

"Assembled: The Making of 'Hawkeye" (January 19)
Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner in "Hawkeye."

Marvel Studios

If you loved the latest Marvel series on Disney+, you can now watch the behind-the-scenes documentary on the show that stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

"The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild" (January 28)
"The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild" is a spin-off of the "Ice Age" franchise.

20th Century Studios/Blue Sky Studios

A spin-off from the popular "Ice Age" franchise, thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie team up with the scene-stealing weasel, Buck Wild (voiced by Simon Pegg). The trio then sets out on adventures.

"Cheaper by the Dozen" (March 2022)
Gabrielle Union.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In this latest reimagining, which is based on the Steve Martin/Bonnie Hunt kids comedy franchise of the early 2000s (which was based on a 1950s movie, which was based on a book... okay, you get it), "black-ish" producer Kenya Barris has devised a new comedy focused on a family of 12. Gabrielle Union is attached to star.

"Baymax" (Summer 2022)
Baymax in "Big Hero Six."

Disney

That lovable healthcare companion from the "Big Hero 6" movie is getting his own show. Watch as the robot tries to be of assistance throughout San Fransokyo. We are preparing for lots of laughs, hugs, and adventures.

"Ms. Marvel" (Summer 2022)
Iman Vellani in "Ms. Marvel."

Disney+

In this upcoming Marvel series, we follow 16-year-old Pakistan-American Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a superfan of the Avengers and particularly Captain Marvel, as she tries to navigate home and school in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"Hocus Pocus 2" (Fall 2022)
Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker in "Hocus Pocus 2."

Disney

This long-awaited sequel from the classic 1993 Halloween movie brings back the main three witches from the original: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. In the sequel, the trio returns to modern-day Salem to cause spooky trouble.

"Disenchanted" (Fall 2022)
Amy Adams in "Enchanted."

Walt Disney Pictures

In this sequel we never saw coming from the 2007 movie "Enchanted," Amy Adams returns to play Giselle Philip. This time the princess has to fix a spell that backfires.

Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden also return from the original movie.

"Pinocchio" (Fall 2022)
1940 Disney version of "Pinocchio."

DIsney

Robert Zemeckis' latest CGI-animated movie takes on the classic "Pinocchio" tale.

Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, Cynthia Erivo stars as The Blue Fairy, and Luke Evans stars as The Coachman, who runs Pleasure Island. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will voice the Pinocchio character, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will voice Pinocchio's buddy/conscience, Jiminy Cricket.

"Andor" (TBD 2022)
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in "Rogue One."

Lucasfilm/Disney

Based on the character in "Rogue One," Diego Luna returns to star as the rebel spy as we watch his adventures five years leading up to the events of "Rogue One."

Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" (TBD 2022)
"The Mandalorian" returns in 2022.

Lucasfilm

Following the exciting conclusion of season 2 with Grogu going with Luke Skywalker to continue his Jedi training, we are excited to see what Mando (Pedro Pascal) will be doing in season 3.

"Moon Knight" (TBD 2022)
Oscar Isaac.

Steve Jennings/Getty

Oscar Isaac stars in this latest adaptation from the Marvel archives. Here he plays Marc Spector, a former Marine suffering from dissociative identity disorder who becomes linked to the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" (TBD 2022)
Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in "Revenge of the Sith."

20th Century Fox

Decades after playing the Jedi Master in the "Star Wars" prequels, Ewan McGregor once more reprises the legendary character.

The series is set 10 years after the events of "Revenge of the Sith" as Kenobi watches over young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

The cast also includes Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Oshea Jackson Jr., Benny Safdie, and Hayden Christensen, who will reprise his role as Darth Vader from the prequels.

"She-Hulk" (TBD 2022)
Tatiana Maslany.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner, who is a lawyer that specializes in cases involving super humans. She also happens to have the ability to turn into a big green hulk herself.

Mark Ruffalo and Tm Roth also star.

"The Spiderwick Chronicles" (TBD 2022)
Disney+

Based on the books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, this show follows the adventures of the Grace children after they move into the Spiderwick Estate and realize some strange happenings.

"Willow" (TBD 2022)
Warwick Davis in 1988's "Willow."

MGM

Warwick Davis returns to reprise the role of the title character from the 1988 fantasy movie in which he plays a farmer who must protect a special baby from an evil queen. We will see what kind of adventures he goes on this time.

