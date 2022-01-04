The 19 best Disney+ movies and TV shows coming in 2022

"Eternals" premieres on Disney+ January 12. Marvel Studios

There are "Star Wars" TV series like "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Andor" coming soon.

Also Marvel series, such as "She-Hulk," "Moon Knight," and "Ms. Marvel," will be ready for fans.

This list will be updated with more titles, details, and air dates throughout the year.

Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen in "The Book of Boba Fett." Disney+

"The Book of Boba Fett" (continues through January)

After his grand return in season 2 of "The Mandalorian," Boba Fett now has his own series on the streamer.

Launched on December 29 and airing through early February, the show doesn't just delve into just how Fett will rule after becoming the crime lord of Tatooine.

But as the first episode revealed, we learn how Fett (Temuera Morrison) escaped the clutches of the mighty Sarlaac in "Return of the Jedi."

Chloé Zhao's "Eternals." Marvel Studios

"Eternals" (January 12)

This Marvel movie, which opened in theaters in November, follows a group of immortals who have been living on Earth for centuries and have helped shape civilization — though they only decided to make themselves known to the world post-Thanos.

Betty White in “Betty White Goes Wild!” Disney+

"Betty White Goes Wild!" (January 14)

Though Betty White has died just days away from turning 100 , her legacy lives on.

In this National Geographic documentary, White, who was a long-time lover of animals, goes to the Los Angeles and San Diego zoos to learn more about the lives and behavior of big cats.

Jeff Goldblum in "The World According to Jeff Goldblum." Disney Media Distribution

Season 2 of "The World According to Jeff Goldblum (January 19)

In the second season, Goldblum returns with his curious look at a whole new set of interests such as motorcycles, puzzles, and even birthdays.

Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner in "Hawkeye." Marvel Studios

"Assembled: The Making of 'Hawkeye" (January 19)

If you loved the latest Marvel series on Disney+, you can now watch the behind-the-scenes documentary on the show that stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

"The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild" is a spin-off of the "Ice Age" franchise. 20th Century Studios/Blue Sky Studios

"The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild" (January 28)

A spin-off from the popular "Ice Age" franchise, thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie team up with the scene-stealing weasel, Buck Wild (voiced by Simon Pegg). The trio then sets out on adventures.

Gabrielle Union. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Cheaper by the Dozen" (March 2022)

In this latest reimagining, which is based on the Steve Martin/Bonnie Hunt kids comedy franchise of the early 2000s (which was based on a 1950s movie, which was based on a book... okay, you get it), "black-ish" producer Kenya Barris has devised a new comedy focused on a family of 12. Gabrielle Union is attached to star.

Baymax in "Big Hero Six." Disney

"Baymax" (Summer 2022)

That lovable healthcare companion from the "Big Hero 6" movie is getting his own show. Watch as the robot tries to be of assistance throughout San Fransokyo. We are preparing for lots of laughs, hugs, and adventures.

Iman Vellani in "Ms. Marvel." Disney+

"Ms. Marvel" (Summer 2022)

In this upcoming Marvel series, we follow 16-year-old Pakistan-American Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a superfan of the Avengers and particularly Captain Marvel, as she tries to navigate home and school in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker in "Hocus Pocus 2." Disney

"Hocus Pocus 2" (Fall 2022)

This long-awaited sequel from the classic 1993 Halloween movie brings back the main three witches from the original: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. In the sequel, the trio returns to modern-day Salem to cause spooky trouble.

Amy Adams in "Enchanted." Walt Disney Pictures

"Disenchanted" (Fall 2022)

In this sequel we never saw coming from the 2007 movie "Enchanted," Amy Adams returns to play Giselle Philip. This time the princess has to fix a spell that backfires.

Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden also return from the original movie.

1940 Disney version of "Pinocchio." DIsney

"Pinocchio" (Fall 2022)

Robert Zemeckis' latest CGI-animated movie takes on the classic "Pinocchio" tale.

Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, Cynthia Erivo stars as The Blue Fairy, and Luke Evans stars as The Coachman, who runs Pleasure Island. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will voice the Pinocchio character, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will voice Pinocchio's buddy/conscience, Jiminy Cricket.

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in "Rogue One." Lucasfilm/Disney

"Andor" (TBD 2022)

Based on the character in "Rogue One," Diego Luna returns to star as the rebel spy as we watch his adventures five years leading up to the events of "Rogue One."

"The Mandalorian" returns in 2022. Lucasfilm

Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" (TBD 2022)

Following the exciting conclusion of season 2 with Grogu going with Luke Skywalker to continue his Jedi training, we are excited to see what Mando (Pedro Pascal) will be doing in season 3.

Oscar Isaac. Steve Jennings/Getty

"Moon Knight" (TBD 2022)

Oscar Isaac stars in this latest adaptation from the Marvel archives. Here he plays Marc Spector, a former Marine suffering from dissociative identity disorder who becomes linked to the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu.

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in "Revenge of the Sith." 20th Century Fox

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" (TBD 2022)

Decades after playing the Jedi Master in the "Star Wars" prequels, Ewan McGregor once more reprises the legendary character.

The series is set 10 years after the events of "Revenge of the Sith" as Kenobi watches over young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

The cast also includes Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Oshea Jackson Jr., Benny Safdie, and Hayden Christensen, who will reprise his role as Darth Vader from the prequels.

Tatiana Maslany. Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

"She-Hulk" (TBD 2022)

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner, who is a lawyer that specializes in cases involving super humans. She also happens to have the ability to turn into a big green hulk herself.

Mark Ruffalo and Tm Roth also star.

Disney+

"The Spiderwick Chronicles" (TBD 2022)

Based on the books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, this show follows the adventures of the Grace children after they move into the Spiderwick Estate and realize some strange happenings.

Warwick Davis in 1988's "Willow." MGM

"Willow" (TBD 2022)

Warwick Davis returns to reprise the role of the title character from the 1988 fantasy movie in which he plays a farmer who must protect a special baby from an evil queen. We will see what kind of adventures he goes on this time.