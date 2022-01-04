ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lunges tone your legs, butt, and core if you do them right — here's how to nail your technique, according to personal trainers

By Gabby Landsverk
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Joel Sorrell/Getty Images

  • Lunges are a simple exercise to strengthen the lower body and core, with or without weights.
  • Proper form and modifications can help you avoid joint pain by taking stress off the knees.
  • Versions like hand-supported lunges or pendulum lunges can modify the exercise for all skill levels.

Lunges are a foundational exercise with many benefits for building strength, stability, and balance in the lower body and core. You can progress lunge exercises to make them more challenging, or scale them to make them more accessible, using weights or your own body for resistance.

It's important your form is perfect to get the most out of lunges, and t0 protect your joints, according to trainers. To do so, pick a variation that fits your experience level and goals.

Lunge basics

Lunges are a good exercise even for total newcomers to fitness, according to Ben Foster, head coach and founder of the People's Athletic Club .

Here's how it works:

  • Start from a standing position with feet hip-width apart.
  • Step one leg straight forward, with knees and toes pointed forward and the heel of the back foot off the ground.
  • Keeping your torso straight and core tight, bend your front knee to bring your hips straight down until both knees are at about a 90 degree angle.
  • Press through your front foot to rise back up and repeat.

Add some hand-supported lunges to make the movement easier

You can modify or "scale" lunges to make them easier by supporting the movement with your hands, Foster said, by holding on to a sturdy piece of furniture on one or both sides as you complete the exercise.

Hand-supported lunges can be added to your workout if you're building up to larger sets of exercise, too, Foster said. For example, if your goal is sets of 20 lunges, but you can only complete 10, you can make up the difference with supported lunges as you start to fatigue. Over time, you can wean yourself off, and increase the difficulty.

How to get the perfect form

Since lunges rely on mobility in the hips, knees, and ankles, improper form can exacerbate existing lower body or joint issues, according to the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA).

Avoid turning your knees inward or outward, keeping them straight forward throughout the movement, the NSCA recommends. Also avoid leaning too far forward as you lunge, which can put pressure on your knee.

Stress on your joints can affect your form, too. To take some of the stress off your knees, you can focus on reverse lunges, stepping back instead of forward.

"The step back lunge is the most joint friendly," Foster said.

You can also modify the movement by not extending completely to the bottom of a lunge. "Find a depth that is pain-free but challenging," Foster said.

Progress your lunges with steps, plyo, and balance

Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

If you've mastered perfect lunge form and are looking for an additional challenge, lunges can be made more difficult. Check with a good coach first, since adding weight and intensity can be risky if not done properly.

Variations, from least to most difficult, include:

Walking lunges: Move forward with each lunge by stepping the opposite foot up and immediately into another lunge.

Pendulum lunge: Perform a forward lunge, then press off the front foot and step that foot immediately into a backward lunge.

Jumping lunge: Press up explosively from a lunge, propelling your feet off the ground and switching the other leg forward as you land in a lunge position on the opposite side.

Weighted lunge: To load a lunge, hold weights with arms by your sides, or in a front rack position, resting the weight on the front of your shoulders.

Overhead lunge: For a very advanced challenge, extend the weight overhead as you lunge, working balance, core strength, shoulder stability, and mobility.

