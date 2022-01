According to presidential medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, cases of the coronavirus Omicron type are expected to peak by the end of January. “I would anticipate, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination vs no vaccination, that it will take more than a few of weeks,” Fauci told CNBC on Wednesday in answer to a query about when coronavirus infections may peak in the United States.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO