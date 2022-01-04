ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sApcg_0dcHq9hd00

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Asana

  • The Trade: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) President, CEO and Chair Dustin Moskovitz acquired a total of 1000000 shares at an average price of $73.70. To acquire these shares, it cost $73,701,005.04.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s stock gained around 9% over the previous month.
  • What Asana Does: Asana Inc is a software company. The company provides a platform for work management that helps teams orchestrate work, from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives.

Superior Industries International

  • The Trade: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) 10% owner Thomas Lynch acquired a total of 137112 shares at an average price of $8.87. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,215,935.37.
  • What’s Happening: The company, in November, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • What Superior Industries International Does: Superior Industries International Inc is a manufacturer of aluminum wheels for passenger automobiles and light-duty vehicles.

RF Industries

  • The Trade: RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Holdsworth bought a total of 33480 shares at an average price of $7.87. To acquire these shares, it cost $263,552.34.
  • What’s Happening: RF Industries recently reported fourth-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 97% year-on-year to $21.1 million.
  • What RF Industries Does: RF Industries Ltd is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of interconnect products and systems, including coaxial and specialty cables, fiber optic cables and connectors, and electrical and electronic specialty cables.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.39% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In CCI: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.17 shares of Crown Castle Intl at the time with $100. This investment in CCI would have produced an average annual return of 15.15%. Currently, Crown Castle Intl has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Rising

Shares of tech and software companies, including Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), are trading higher as the sector rebounds following recent weakness, which has been driven by a rise in yields. The U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield has risen sharply over the trailing five sessions, jumping from the 1.49% level on...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

The ability to combine and analyze walled-off sources of data will become increasingly essential. Investors can capitalize on recent weakness for Latin American stocks. On the day that Warren Buffett completed his majority stake purchase in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) in 1965 and became the company's CEO, the stock was priced at about $18 per share. The investment conglomerate looks dramatically different today, and the impact of the Oracle of Omaha's market-crushing guidance is evident with a quick glance at the company's stock price. A single Berkshire Class A share currently trades at more than $435,200, which means that a $1,000 stake in the company at the time when Buffett assumed the reins would now be worth roughly $24.2 million.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Moskovitz
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Already one of the largest medical device companies in the world, Medtronic will remain a leader in this area for many years to come. Airbnb did struggle at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the company's post-pandemic prospects look great. Companies that can deliver market-beating returns typically have several...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

These rapidly growing companies could make long-term investors a lot richer. Patient investors should be handsomely rewarded by the long-term growth potential of this pair. Investors could have gotten whiplash watching the stock market collapse in 2020 because of the pandemic, then quickly rebound to regain all the lost ground and go on to set new record highs.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Automobile#Asan#Chair Dustin Moskovitz#Asana Inc#Rf Industries#Rfil#Rf Industries Ltd
Motley Fool

2022 Market Prediction: These 5 Stocks Will Be Winners

The new year has arrived, and it's time for me to search out the biggest likely winners in my coverage universe of companies. While no one has a proverbial crystal ball to foresee the future perfectly, here are my five biggest predictions for 2022. 1. The Walt Disney Company. The...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Marketing
Motley Fool

Here Are the Best Robinhood Stocks to Own in 2022

One of these companies reported record net income, operating profit, and gross profit last year. The second company has a loyal fan base that grew 28% in the most recent quarter. The third company expects to report product revenue of at least $15 billion for 2021. Robinhood Markets investors often...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks With 10X Potential on My Radar For 2022

Stocks with 10X potential typically have a few defining characteristics. They usually (but not always) have relatively small market caps, boast visionary leadership whose interests are aligned with shareholders, and above all, see massive market opportunities to grow into. With that in mind, three potential 10X (or much more) stocks...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Giants to Pad Your Income in 2022

Stocks had a great year in 2021. If you simply held on to an index fund that tracked the S&P 500, after all, your returns would have approached 27%. That number rises to 29% after including reinvested dividends, which can be a major source of growth and income in a portfolio.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Soar 61% to 99% in 2022, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited could nearly double in 2022 from momentum in gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments. Teladoc could soar 77% with both near-term catalysts and tremendous long-term growth prospects. MercadoLibre has an upside potential of 61% as the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets expand. No one really knows how much...
STOCKS
Benzinga

(MO) - Analyzing Altria Group Inc's Short Interest

Altria Group Inc's (NYSE:MO) short percent of float has fallen 6.56% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.47 million shares sold short, which is 0.57% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
96K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy