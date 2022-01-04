ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lanka to sign oil terminal deal with India

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka has agreed with India to jointly redevelop a strategic oil terminal consisting of nearly 100 large oil tanks, Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila said Tuesday. He said the Cabinet approved the proposal and an agreement with India should be signed within this...

Telegraph

Australia and Japan sign 'landmark' defence deal in face of China's rising military might

Japan and Australia have signed a “landmark” defence deal in the face of China's rising military might. The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), a treaty to ease restrictions on the movement of weapons and supplies for joint training and disaster relief operations, is the latest regional security pact aimed at countering China’s military adventurism.
AFP

Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights

Pakistan's national carrier now meets global safety standards, the country's aviation minister said Thursday, but the airline still needs authorities in Europe and the United States to lift a ban before it can resume flights to major Western destinations. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was decertified by the world's civil aviation authority in 2020 after one of its Airbus A-320s crashed while landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, killing all but two of the 99 passengers and crew. Flight 8303 damaged its engines when the pilots attempted to land without the undercarriage lowered, and crashed into a crowded neighbourhood while circling for a second attempt. The accident was attributed to pilot error as a result of the crew being out of action for months, having been grounded by the coronavirus epidemic.
dallassun.com

India, Sri Lanka sign Agreement to develop Trincomalee Oil Tank Farms; new milestone in economic, energy partnership: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): With the signing of the agreement to develop Trincomalee Oil Tank Farms, a new milestone was added to India and Sri Lanka's economic and energy partnership, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday. "A new milestone in India-SriLanka economic and energy partnership!!Congratulations to...
Udaya Gammanpila
Israeli ministry urges nixing travel ban amid omicron surge

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Travelers from the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries should be cleared for landing in Israel, the Health Ministry recommended on Thursday. The ministry said all countries should be removed from Israel’s “red” no-travel list, including the United Arab Emirates, the United...
The Conversation U.S.

The 'China shock' of trade in the 2000s reverberates in US politics and economics – and warns of the dangers for fossil fuel workers

In December 1978, the Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping introduced economic reforms that dramatically altered China’s economy by strengthening trade and cultural ties with the West. Beginning in the 1990s, these reforms set China on a trajectory to become what it is today: a nation with a dynamic and substantially market-driven economy that is also the world’s second-largest. U.S. residents have enjoyed lower-priced goods exported from China since then, but many communities that produced goods that competed with Chinese manufacturing exports suffered job losses and economic downturns. This negative effect on U.S. manufacturing jobs from Chinese exports is often called the “China Shock.”...
Shore News Network

Japan, Australia sign defence pact for closer cooperation

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Japan and Australia hailed on Thursday a new agreement to cooperate closely on defence as a breakthrough and a landmark, in the latest step to bolster security ties against the backdrop of rising Chinese military and economic might. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Scott...
Reuters

China plans peace envoy for conflict-riven Horn of Africa

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it would appoint a special envoy to foster peace in the turbulent Horn of Africa and wanted to shift focus on the continent to trade over infrastructure. Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the comments in Kenya, which has been active...
albuquerqueexpress.com

US, Germany expressed concern over China's attempt to bully Lithuania: Blinken

Washington [US], January 6 (ANI): The United States and Germany expressed concern over China's attempt to bully Lithuania, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding that Beijing is pushing European and American companies to stop doing business with Vilnius as the country chose to expand their cooperation with Taiwan.
The Independent

Taiwan vows to invest $200m in Lithuania amid row with China

Taiwan will invest $200m in Lithuanian industries, the head of the Taiwan de facto embassy in the Baltic state said on Wednesday, amid escalated tensions with China.Eric Huang told an online news conference that a strategic investment fund that will be set up to implement the new policy, which would be funded by Taiwan’s National Development Fund, a government body, with the backing of the Taiwanese central bank.The announcement came after Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Tuesday expressed regret at calling the Taiwan representative office in Vilnius by the name Taiwan instead of the traditional reference of Taipei.Analysts believe China...
Reuters

India's Future Group shares jump after arbitration with Amazon halted

BENGALURU, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Future Group companies jumped on Thursday, a day after an Indian court halted arbitration proceedings between the conglomerate and estranged partner Amazon.com Inc . A two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed with Future Group that there was no legal...
24/7 Wall St.

The 20 Countries Responsible for Nearly All Global Emissions

In the worldwide effort to curb climate change, 2021 was an important year. In August, the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued its sixth report, with its most urgent plea to date for quick action to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Three months later, 197 nations came together in Glasgow for a two-week conference, […]
