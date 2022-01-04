ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

21 times celebrity children looked just like their famous parents on red carpets

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7AkP_0dcHpdrr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lW8QJ_0dcHpdrr00
Will Smith and Jaden Smith at the "Bright" premiere on December 13, 2017.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • It's no secret that many celebrity children look just like their famous parents.
  • But on red carpets, the resemblance between the older and younger generations can be uncanny.
  • Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson twinned in 2014, and Zoë Kravitz looked just like Lisa Bonet in 2016.
Colin Hanks looked like the younger version of his father Tom Hanks in January 2008. They even matched in black tops and printed scarves at the time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJY9O_0dcHpdrr00
Tom and Colin Hanks at "The Great Buck Howard" premiere on January 19, 2008.

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner look just like each other, especially when they coordinate outfits. They did so for an event in May 2010.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SfuqB_0dcHpdrr00
Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West at a charity event on May 26, 2010.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson and her mom Melanie Griffith wore matching expressions and contrasting outfits on a red carpet later that year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WRhWu_0dcHpdrr00
Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson at the "Biutiful" premiere on December 14, 2010.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Steven Tyler and his daughter Liv Tyler share both a strong resemblance and an edgy style, as seen on a red carpet in February 2011.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXRaw_0dcHpdrr00
Steven Tyler and Liv Tyler at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on February 27, 2011.

Craig Barritt/Stringer/Getty Images

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson looked more like sisters than mother and daughter at a 2014 event. The latter star wore a white gown, while Hawn chose a three-piece silver ensemble.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IB8BJ_0dcHpdrr00
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson at a "Love In For Kids" benefit on November 21, 2014.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Dan Levy and Eugene Levy are the ultimate father-and-son duo. They both wore classic suits and black-rimmed glasses at the Canadian Screen Awards in March 2015.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpX2M_0dcHpdrr00
Dan Levy and Eugene Levy at the Canadian Screen Awards on March 1, 2015.

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Jack Quaid was the spitting image of Dennis Quaid when they walked a red carpet together in October of that year. Both wore standard menswear looks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZ7Z6_0dcHpdrr00
Jack Quaid and Dennis Quaid attend a "Truth" screening on October 7, 2015.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The resemblance was strong between Mamie Gummer and Meryl Streep when they posed together in November 2015. They also wore similar winter fashion: bright coats, dark boots, and wispy hairstyles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37L0s8_0dcHpdrr00
Mamie Gummer and Meryl Streep at a charity lunch on November 20, 2015.

Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet looked like twins in February 2016. They both wore flowing dresses, sandals, and matching hairstyles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PqA3_0dcHpdrr00
Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet at a Saint Laurent event on February 10, 2016.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Brielle Biermann and Kim Zolciak were almost identical on a red carpet in September 2016. They coordinated in leather and wore the same style of makeup.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Rr8H_0dcHpdrr00
Brielle Biermann and Kim Zolciak at the "Strut" premiere on September 12, 2016.

Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images

Sophie Von Haselberg walked a red carpet with her mom Bette Midler in June 2017. Though they wore different styles, they still looked just like each other.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03je8h_0dcHpdrr00
Sophie Von Haselber and Bette Midler at the Tony Awards on June 11, 2017.

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Dylan Penn could have been mistaken for her mom Robin Wright when they both wore black gowns to the 2017 Emmy Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37z4Zs_0dcHpdrr00
Robin Wright and Dylan Penn at the Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Ava Phillippe looks just like her mom Reese Witherspoon — especially when they coordinated in black minidresses and matching heels for an awards event that year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twI2s_0dcHpdrr00
Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon at a WSJ event on November 1, 2017.

Andrew Toth/Stringer/Getty Images

Though they rocked different hair colors and opposite fashion styles, Will Smith and Jaden Smith still mirrored each other on a December 2017 red carpet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFXYU_0dcHpdrr00
Will Smith and Jaden Smith at the "Bright" premiere on December 13, 2017.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In December 2018, Sailor Brinkley-Cook stood alongside her mom on a red carpet, and they both looked stunning. They also wore similar blonde hairstyles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j56qT_0dcHpdrr00
Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Christie Brinkley at an awards event on December 4, 2018.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Maya Hawke looked like a brunette version of her mom Uma Thurman when they stood next to each other at a Giorgio Armani event in January 2019.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fUEXd_0dcHpdrr00
Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke at a Giorgio Armani event on January 22, 2019.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross shares many similarities with her mother Diana Ross, including the glamorous fashion sense they both showed in February 2019.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P515N_0dcHpdrr00
Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on February 24, 2019.

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham and his dad David Beckham share the same smile and dapper style. Both were on display in April 2019 when they walked a red carpet together.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ipas2_0dcHpdrr00
Brooklyn and David Beckham at the "Our Planet" premiere on April 4, 2019.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

You could easily see the resemblance between John Owen Lowe and his dad Rob Lowe when they walked a Tom Ford red carpet together in February 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLaGR_0dcHpdrr00
Robe Lowe and John Owen Lowe at a Tom Ford show on February 7, 2020.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

It was tough to tell Demi Moore and Rumer Willis apart at the same event. Luckily, Willis wore a white pantsuit while her mom opted for an edgier black dress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDjJw_0dcHpdrr00
Demi Moore and Rumer Willis at a Tom Ford show on February 7, 2020.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford showed their familial similarities at the 2021 InStyle Awards. The younger model wore a white gown with a fringe skirt, and her mom donned a bedazzled dress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vsWNs_0dcHpdrr00
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford at the 2021 InStyle Awards on November 15, 2021.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Diana Ross spends holidays with her kids, grandchildren

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Diana Ross is spending the holidays with her family. The 77-year-old singer shared a photo Monday on Twitter of her family wearing matching pajamas as they pose in front of a Christmas tree. The picture features Ross' children Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Chudney Ross and...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Relive Every Celebrity Who Brought Their Parent as a Red Carpet Date

Watch: "Don't Look Up" Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tyler Perry & More. When it comes to red carpets, bringing a parent as a date is cool. Just in case we needed another reason to swoon more over hunks like Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, Ben Affleck, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, all of these A-listers have once brought their moms as red carpet dates. Plus who can forget Jared Leto thanking his gorgeously ageless mother after winning an Academy Award for Dallas Buyers Club in 2014?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Maya Hawke
Person
Taylor Hill
Person
Rumer Willis
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Brielle Biermann
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Mamie Gummer
Person
Dennis Quaid
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Kim Zolciak
SheKnows

Family Affair! These Stars Brought Their Kids to the Golden Globes

One perk of having a famous family member? You get to go to super-swaggy events like — oh, you know — the Golden Globes. Several stars showed up at Sunday’s ceremony with their relatives in tow, and we can’t say we blame them. Not only does sharing such a big night with your family seem fun, but it also undoubtedly earns the celebrity some major bonus points with their kin. Plus, who doesn’t love it when a celebrity kid (or kids, in Pierce Brosnan’s case) steals the spotlight during their famous parent’s red carpet interview? A version of this article was...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wmagazine.com

The 25 Best Red Carpet Moments of 2021

This year, we finally answered the question, “What did celebrities do during all of those months of quarantine?” Well, apparently, they were planning out their looks for their impending return to the spotlight. Thanks to the vaccine, 2021 marked the resurrection of the red carpet. Slowly, award shows started filling up with actual in-person attendees, as opposed to Zoom boxes. Premieres stopped getting postponed and were actually held. And the Met Gala said the second Monday in September is the new first Monday in May and held their first event in a year and a half. Quickly, it became clear that, upon returning to the red carpet, these stars weren’t messing around. Black tuxedos on men were quickly labeled as monotonous, replaced by bright colors and interesting silhouettes. Oscar De La Renta’s creative directors, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, aided in a complete transformation of Billie Eilish at the Met Gala, while Olivier Rousteing turned Zendaya into a Balmain-draped goddess. Some stars opted to remain home (and we cannot blame them for that), but they still turned out looks for the Instagram audiences. In all, the stars and designers spent the year making up for months of athlesuire and the result is 25 unforgettable red carpet moments, many of which will go down in history right next to Gwyneth Paltrow’s pink Ralph Lauren in 1999 and Jennifer Lopez’s green Versace at the 2000 Grammys.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Diana Ross Celebrates Christmas in Matching Pajamas with Her Kids, Grandkids: 'So Many Blessings'

Diana Ross was all smiles after spending Christmas with her big family. On Monday, the 77-year-old music icon shared a photo on Twitter from her family's holiday celebration. She was joined by four of her children, Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Chudney Ross, and Ross Naess, and several of her grandchildren as they all posed in matching pajamas by a Christmas tree.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Tony Awards#Carpet#Emmy Awards#Vanity Fair Oscar#Canadian#Denni
thezoereport.com

This 20-Year-Old Model Is Already More Famous Than Her Supermodel Mom

The ‘80s and ‘90s will be remembered as the “supermodel era” — a time when ladies such as Christie Brinkley, Iman, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Kate Moss, and Naomi Campbell became household names around the world. Since those days, many of the famous faces from this set have graduated from the runways to start businesses and families of their own. Now, decades later, ladies such as Crawford and Moss have passed the modeling torch to their daughters, many of whom may eventually be even more famous than their mothers. Read on to see the famous models with model daughters.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's unusual punishment to Oliver Hudson revealed

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are one of the most famous Hollywood couples, and that resulted in some unusual experiences for their children growing up. Oliver Hudson previously recalled a story where he had been arrested by the police as a teenager for accidentally paintballing some adults, and the officers ended up fighting over who would call his dad.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

See Reese Witherspoon React After Matthew McConaughey Reveals She Was His Childhood Crush

Watch: Holidays With "Sing 2" Cast: Matthew McConaughey & More!. Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon can't stop singing each other's praises. The two actors, who both star in the upcoming animated film Sing 2, sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show on Thursday, Dec. 16, to play a rapid-fire game that saw them discuss their very first celebrity crushes—and unintentionally create the next great summer rom-com along the way.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Kate Hudson formed a 'tough' skin after father's rejection

Kate Hudson has had a "tough" skin ever since her father abandoned his kids. The 'Almost Famous' star is estranged from her biological father, musician Bill Hudson, 72, and was brought up by her actress mom Goldie Hawn, 76, and her husband Kurt Russell, 70. In 2015, Bill said his...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jessica Alba Just Chopped Off All Of Her Hair—See Her Shocking New Look!

Jessica Alba is the latest A-lister to go for the chop, and as much as we love her long locks, we have to admit that her new shorter ‘do – which she debuted on Instagram on December 4th – looks too gorgeous for words! The two biggest hair trends of 2021 undoubtedly have to be effortless brushed out curls (in place of the traditional bouncy blowout) as demonstrated by the likes of Kate Middleton, Sandra Bullock, and Reese Witherspoon; and short bobs, which everyone from Kourtney Kardashian to Selena Gomez and now the The Fantastic Four actress have sported this year!
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Reese Witherspoon and Her Daughter Look So Much Alike

Ava Phillippe is looking increasingly like her mother, Reese Witherspoon—as testified by her latest red-carpet appearance with the actress. On Sunday, the mother-daughter duo arrived at the red carpet together for the premiere of Illumination Entertainment’s Sing 2. Reese wore a red checkered dress and matching red pumps, while Ava opted for a black dress featuring a laced lapel paired with black single-strapped heels. Despite being just as naturally blonde as her mother, Ava debuted pink hair in the trending curtain bang style, bringing both color and edge to her classic black-and-white ensemble.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Insider

Insider

243K+
Followers
20K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy