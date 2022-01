The Indie Stone recently released its long in production multiplayer update for Project Zomboid, which has propelled it to 30,000 concurrent users. Project Zomboid’s recent multiplayer update has caused it to surge in popularity, despite being available on Steam for eight years and on itch.io for some time before that. According to data from SteamDB, Project Zomboid has hit 33,500 players in the last 24 hours, which is also the game’s all-time peak player count. This also caused Project Zomboid to break into the top 20 most played Steam games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO