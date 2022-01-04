ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies at hospital

By Bethany Fowler
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFx8p_0dcHpEzo00

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper who was hit by his brother during a traffic stop Monday evening has died.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, a member of the State Highway Patrol was hit at 8:58 p.m. by a responding trooper during a traffic stop at High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road.

Trooper James N. Horton was responding to assist with a traffic stop being conducted by Trooper John S. Horton when Trooper James Horton lost control of his vehicle upon approaching the traffic stop.

Trooper James Horton collided with the stationary patrol vehicle and subsequently struck Trooper John Horton and the detained driver who were standing along the roadside.

Trooper John Horton, a fifteen-year veteran assigned to Rutherford County, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Trooper said the detained driver, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Trooper James Horton was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

The two involved troopers are brothers.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol.  “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 3

Related
WNCT

Child touches downed powerline, burned by electric shock

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A child was burned by an electric shock after coming in contact with a downed powerline near a North Carolina school on Wednesday, officials said. Iredell County emergency officials said the child was taken to a hospital with injuries from an electric shock after touching a downed powerline, news outlets reported. […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount police looking for suspect in robbery of credit union

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police were looking for a suspect who they said robbed a credit union Thursday morning. Officers responded to 805 N. Fairview Rd., the State Employees Credit Union, around 11:30 a.m. A robbery took place where officials said a suspect entered the business and gave an employee a note […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Rutherford County, NC
Accidents
County
Rutherford County, NC
Rutherford County, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

North Carolina man who fired at police gets 46-year sentence

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison after his conviction on charges filed after he barricaded himself inside a home and began shooting at law enforcement officers, a federal prosecutor says. Randall Gray Stoneman, 52, was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Greensboro on multiple […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville police looking for missing juvenile

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Family and members of the Jacksonville Police Department are asking for help locating Amari Gabriel Christansen, a 6-year-old who has gone missing, officials said Thursday night. Christansen was last seen in the area of Holiday City Mobile Home Park, 553 Corbin Rd., around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. He is a Black […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Winterville police looking for suspect who stole, sold puppies

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help finding the person who they said stole puppies from a home and sold them at Walmart. Officials said the puppies were stolen from a home on Surry Lane in Winterville on Jan. 3. The person stole four pitbull puppies then took them to […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Accident#The State Highway Patrol#High Shoals Church Road#Goodes Grove Church Road#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

City of Greenville announces new chief for Fire/Rescue department

GREENVILLE, N.C. — City of Greenville City Manager Ann Wall on Thursday announced the appointment of Carson Sanders as the new Fire/Rescue Chief for the Greenville Fire/Rescue Department. Sanders, who possesses more than 31 years of fire and EMS experience, previously served as the assistant fire chief for the Sarasota County Fire Department in Sarasota, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Beaufort event honors US capitol officer for his part during January insurrection

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – An event in Eastern North Carolina took place to honor one US capitol police officer on the year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection.   Carteret County residents gathered at Graydon Paul Park to honor Eugene Goodman for his heroic actions in the capitol.  “I think there is a core of decency and American values […]
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Craven County schools bringing COVID testing to students

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County schools are bringing COVID testing straight to their students. On January 18, free COVID testing will begin at all Craven County schools. All interested employees and parents/guardians of students will be required to opt-in for their testing service via email. Nurses at every school will be trained to […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern schools bringing COVID testing to students

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County schools are bringing COVID testing straight to their students. On January 18, free COVID testing will begin at all Craven County schools. All interested employees and parents/guardians of students will be required to opt-in for their testing service via email. Nurses at every school will be trained to […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy