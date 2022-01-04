Sage Grouse Reproduction in Wyoming Declined from Last Year

Rory and Leisha George woke up to a horrific sight on Dec. 4 when they discovered that three of their goats had been killed the previous night. The Georges, who live near Papago Springs Rd. in Sonoita, have kept dairy goats, which Leisha milks and uses to make cheese, and pack goats for the past 25 years. This was the first time they had lost any of their animals to predation.

SONOITA, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO