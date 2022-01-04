Sage Grouse Reproduction in Wyoming Declined from Last Year

The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has partnered with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks to develop a conservation program for producers aimed at improving habitat for a wildlife species native to South Dakota, the sharp-tailed grouse. The program is called Conservation Implementation Strategy and is a special project within the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. The program’s goal is to enhance grassland habitat within the counties of Campbell, Codington, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Grant, Marshall, McPherson, Roberts and Walworth through improvements to grazing management, grass plantings, and invasive plant control.
