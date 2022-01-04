Brunswick Inks Power Purchase Agreement With Vesper Energy

Tokamak Energy has announced the successful completion of tests of cryogenic power electronic technology for its superconducting magnets’ high-efficiency operation. The company is working on fusion technology using a combination of spherical tokamaks and high-temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets. According to Tokamak Energy, tests of the new power electronics showed twice the efficiency of previous systems, resulting in a substantial reduction in the power required to cool the HTS magnets, lowering the cost of future fusion power plants, a critical step toward commercializing and scaling fusion technology.
Comments / 0