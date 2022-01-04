ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick Inks Power Purchase Agreement With Vesper Energy

  • Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC) has entered into a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Vesper Energy for clean solar energy to offset a majority of the projected electrical power needs.
  • Under the multi-year agreement, Vesper will deliver an estimated 57MW of renewable energy annually to the North American grid.
  • The solar energy will be generated from Vesper's 500 MW Hornet Solar project in Texas, expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023.
  • Brunswick expects the commitment to diversify its renewable energy portfolio.
  • Price Action: BC shares closed lower by 0.36% at $100.37 on Monday.

Park Aerospace Inks Business Partner Agreement With ArianeGroup

Park Aerospace Corp (NYSE: PKE) has entered into a Business Partner Agreement with ArianeGroup SAS of Les Mureaux, France. The financial terms were not disclosed. As per the agreement, ArianeGroup SAS appointed Park as its exclusive North American distributor of RAYCARB C2®B NG proprietary product, which is used to produce ablative composite materials for critical rocketry and missile systems.
FuelCell Energy Enters Settlement Agreement With POSCO Energy

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) has entered into a settlement agreement with POSCO Energy Co., Ltd., and its subsidiary Korea Fuel Cell Co., Ltd. The financial terms were not disclosed. The agreement settles all claims between the parties except for two small claims being negotiated that have no impact on...
enCore Energy finalises purchase of Azarga Uranium

US-based uranium developer enCore Energy has concluded the acquisition of Azarga Uranium, creating a ‘top-tier’ uranium in-situ recovery (ISR) mining company in America. According to the deal signed in September 2021, enCore bought all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga Uranium, with shareholders of Azarga getting 0.375 enCore common shares for each share held.
GAF Energy Launches Roof Friendly Solar Shingle

The problem with solar panel installation is that it’s not easy, plus it kind of makes the roof of your home look ugly. This is a problem that companies like Tesla have tried to solve with the Solar Roof, but it created another problem and that is that it required a specialized team to install.
Alcoa reaches agreement with Spanish plant concerning energy prices

Alcoa Corp. and representatives from its aluminum plant in San Ciprián, Spain, reached an agreement on Dec. 29 that resolves ongoing issues stemming from energy prices. Under the agreement, the curtailment activities began on Saturday and will be completed before the end of the month. Activities will be curtailed for two years and will restart in January 2024.
Vinci completes €4.9bn purchase of ACS’ energy business

French contractor Vinci has completed the all-cash acquisition of Spanish rival ACS’ energy business, Cobra IS, for €4.9bn. Vinci will also take over most of ACS Industrial Services division’s contracting business, nine greenfield concession projects under development in Latin America and elsewhere, and ACS’ renewable energy project development platform.
Clean energy generated 46% of Germany’s net public power in 2021

Clean energy made up 46% of Germany’s net public power generation in 2021. That was down from 50% in 2020, according to Fraunhofer ISE, the largest solar energy research institute in Europe. Solar PV generation was up 0.7 terawatt-hours (TWh), but the reason clean energy’s share of power declined...
Dominion Energy Closes Pipeline Sale

The deal spurred criticism and a takeover attempt from activist investor Carl Icahn. Dominion Energy Inc. closed the sale of Questar Pipelines to Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., a deal that spurred criticism and a takeover attempt from activist investor Carl Icahn. Southwest bought Questar and its transportation and storage assets...
NiSun Inks New Grain Supply Chain Cooperative Agreement

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) has signed a cooperative supply chain agreement with Henan Huangchuan Biandijin AGRI-FOOD.,LTD (Biandijin). Deal terms were not disclosed. Biandijin is a grain processing enterprise that engages in purchasing, processing, and selling grain and oil products. Through the agreement, NiSun to leverage...
Camber Energy climbs after signing financing agreement

Camber Energy (CEI +13.6%) jumps in early trading on news that it will receive a $25M loan and issue warrants entitling the lender to purchase up to 50M common shares exercisable at $10 and $20 per share. Camber President and CEO James Doris says the financing terms are "the most...
Breakthrough in Efficient Powering of Fusion Energy

Tokamak Energy has announced the successful completion of tests of cryogenic power electronic technology for its superconducting magnets’ high-efficiency operation. The company is working on fusion technology using a combination of spherical tokamaks and high-temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets. According to Tokamak Energy, tests of the new power electronics showed twice the efficiency of previous systems, resulting in a substantial reduction in the power required to cool the HTS magnets, lowering the cost of future fusion power plants, a critical step toward commercializing and scaling fusion technology.
TSMC Signs 1.2GW Wind Power Agreement As Part Of Renewables Push

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has entered into an energy purchase agreement for 1.2 Gigawatts (GW) of wind energy according to Taiwanese publication United Daily News (UDN). The agreement covers 600 Megawatts (MW) of onshore wind energy and an equal amount of wind energy produced offshore. UDN reports that the agreement has been made with the Taiwanese subsidiary of German energy provider wpd AG.
New York to spend $500 million to fuel boom in offshore wind

New York state will spend $500 million building up ports and manufacturing infrastructure for offshore wind farms in a bid to become home base for the nascent industry. The investments announced Wednesday by Governor Kathy Hochul will focus on building the supply chain for offshore turbines, which can provide clean power to a densely populated coast with little room for onshore wind farms or solar power plants.
'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. - Get rid of fossil fuels - FLASC, a spin-off of the University of Malta, has a system that uses renewably made electricity to pump water into a chamber that contains under-pressure air, which can then turn a hydraulic turbine to generate power.
