Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Upper Hood River Valley .Rain and snowmelt will lead to flooding across portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon through Friday. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Cascades in Lane County, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Columbia River Gorge, Central Oregon Coast, Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia, North Oregon Coast, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades, South Willamette Valley and Upper Hood River Valley. In southwest Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, South Washington Cascade Foothills, South Washington Cascades, South Washington Coast, Western Columbia River Gorge and Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain combined with snow melt will lead to areas of flooding. The most severe flooding will likely occur north of a line extending between Tillamook to Portland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0