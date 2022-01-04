ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ontario reinstates some COVID-19 restrictions

 2 days ago

It’s a tightening of restrictions again across the border in Ontario. According to Premier Doug...

renfrewtoday.ca

Ontario updating COVID-19 testing and isolation guidelines

Ontario is updating COVID-19 testing and isolation guidelines in response to the Omicron variant. Starting today (December 31), publicly-funded PCR testing will be available only for high-risk individuals who are symptomatic and/or are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Members of the general public with mild symptoms are asked not to seek testing. The province says positive rapid antigen tests will no longer require PCR confirmation.
Doug Ford
The Associated Press

Germany mulls new COVID restrictions as omicron advances

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s leaders are set to consider possible new restrictions and changes to quarantine rules on Friday as the new omicron variant advances quickly. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the country’s 16 state governors are likely to build on restrictions introduced just after Christmas that limited private gatherings to 10 people, among other things.
TheConversationCanada

How the COVID-19 pandemic has affected abortion care in Canada

Abortions are common and essential medical procedures; one in three women in Canada have an abortion in their lifetime. Access to this care helps people plan and space out their pregnancies, providing vital benefits to individuals, families and society. Pandemic-related travel restrictions and facility closures initially jeopardized access to abortion care. However, the pandemic has also become a catalyst for more accessible ways to deliver abortion care, such as providing medical abortions, which are drug-induced rather than surgical, via telemedicine. We are members of the Contraception and Abortion Research Team at the University of British Columbia. As a PhD student...
FXStreet.com

Report: Australia's most populous state to reinstate some COVID-19 curbs – Reuters

“Australia's New South Wales state, home to Sydney and a third of Australia's 25 million population, will reinstate restrictions including shutting nightclubs and canceling non-urgent surgeries because of record coronavirus infections, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Friday,” per Reuters. The news adds that the measures are expected to...
CNET

Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate reinstated by federal appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate has been reinstated after a decision Friday by the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati. This follows the vaccine mandate being temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana last month.
FOX31 Denver

Trudeau calls party flight to Mexico a slap in the face

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called videos of a party on a recent Sunwing Airlines flight from Montreal to Cancun, Mexico, a “slap in the face” to those who have tried to stay safe during the pandemic and said Wednesday that Canada’s airline regulator is investigating.
The Independent

Trudeau hits out at Canadian influencer’s party plane to Cancun flouting Covid rules

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has described video of a party onboard a Sunwings Airlines flight from Montreal to Cancun as a “slap in the face” for people who have complied with Covid regulations so far.The Liberal Party leader was speaking on Tuesday when he said his government would “fully investigate” what happened onboard the flight on 30 December. Video shared on social media in recent days appeared to show passengers partying without masks, dancing and drinking alcohol – all without complying with Canada’s rules for Covid. The plane appeared to have been chartered by influencers from Canada,...
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
WUSA9

These new laws take effect in the DMV on January 1

WASHINGTON — Several new laws go into effect in the new year in D.C., Maryland and Virginia beginning January 1, 2022. Here's a breakdown of what's changing. In accordance with the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment of 2016, the living wage in the District of Columbia will increase to $15.50 on January 1, 2022. On July 1, 2022, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $16.10, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. The minimum wage for tipped workers will increase to $5.35 on July 1, 2022. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie DC’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index.
