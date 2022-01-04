Ontario reinstates some COVID-19 restrictions

Abortions are common and essential medical procedures; one in three women in Canada have an abortion in their lifetime. Access to this care helps people plan and space out their pregnancies, providing vital benefits to individuals, families and society. Pandemic-related travel restrictions and facility closures initially jeopardized access to abortion care. However, the pandemic has also become a catalyst for more accessible ways to deliver abortion care, such as providing medical abortions, which are drug-induced rather than surgical, via telemedicine. We are members of the Contraception and Abortion Research Team at the University of British Columbia. As a PhD student...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO