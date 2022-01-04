ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

1 taken to hospital after bicycle involved crash in Xenia

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
XENIA — One person was taken to the hospital after an accident between a bicyclist and a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Xenia.

Xenia City Police Dispatch tells us crews responded to the accident in the area of Detroit Street and Miami Avenue around 6:22 a.m.

One person was taken to Grandview Medical Hospital for their injuries.

Dispatch could not confirm whether the driver or the cyclist was taken to the hospital.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more information.

