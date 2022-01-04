ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fado Star Mariza to Perform at NJPAC for 20th Anniversary Concert

By World Music Central News Department
worldmusiccentral.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortuguese fado star Mariza will return to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on January 23, 2022 at 7:00 pm for a 20th anniversary concert celebrating her entire career. Mariza will...

