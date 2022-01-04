Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ Pushed to April Due to Omicron Surge

The recent announcement that Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming Batgirl movie has most of the internet pretty excited, but there are some vocal detractors. Chief among them are Zack Snyder/Snyderverse fans, who want to see more of Ben Affleck's take on Batman, and who believe Warner Bros. has chosen nostalgia over art in deciding to go with Keaton. Filmmaker and geek icon Kevin Smith begs to differ, though. Smith, a longtime friend of Affleck's, says he believes the star when he says he no longer has any interest in playing Batman, and praised the decision to go with an actor with a proven track record of success as the Dark Knight to replace him.

