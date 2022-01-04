Wisconsin records 1 million total confirmed coronavirus cases

Wisconsin has now documented more than 1 million total confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the state began tracking the virus in 2020.

The state Department of Health Services documented the number of new cases Monday, which sent Wisconsin past the 1 million mark for a total number of confirmed cases.

Five percent of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized, according to the WI DHS.

The hospitalization rate varies by age; one percent of cases were hospitalized among people younger than 20, while more than 30 percent of cases were hospitalized among the 70-and-older age group.

Of confirmed cases, one percent have died, with older Wisconsinites affected the most.

70 percent of Wisconsin's COVID-19-related deaths have been among people 70 or older.

More data can be found here .