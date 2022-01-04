ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons win 115-106 to snap Bucks' 6-game winning streak

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 34 points and the Detroit Pistons beat Milwaukee 115-106 to snap the Bucks’ six-game winning streak.

Detroit owned the NBA’s worst record but beat the reigning NBA champions Monday.

Detroit ended its recent futility in this series by getting a boost from the return of several players who had missed multiple games due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Milwaukee had won 12 consecutive regular-season matchups with the Pistons by an average margin of 16.7 points before Monday, dating back to 2018.

