Presidential Election

Boeing and Pfizer are among the companies and trade groups to have donated $8 million to Republicans who voted against certifying Biden's election victory, a report says

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Former President Donald Trump, left, and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who voted against certifying Joe Biden as president.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

  • Fortune 500 companies and trade groups have donated about $8.1 million to the so-called Sedition Caucus, Accountable.US says.
  • The caucus comprises 147 GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying Joe Biden's election victory.
  • Accountable.US said corporate donors included Boeing, General Motors, FedEx, and Pfizer.

Top US companies and trade groups have donated more than $8.1 million to the Republican lawmakers who voted against Joe Biden's certification as president, according to a report by the nonpartisan watchdog Accountable.US .

Donors listed in the report include Boeing, General Motors, FedEx, Pfizer, and the American Bankers Association.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is the top recipient of corporate funding, receiving $333,500 since January 2021, according to the report.

After a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 to try to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden as president, top US companies scrambled to cut ties with the 147 GOP lawmakers who voted against the 2020 election result.

Dozen of companies including Walmart, Amazon, Morgan Stanley, and AT&T said they would stop donating to these lawmakers, while others including Microsoft, Deloitte, and Goldman Sachs paused all political donations.

Accountable.US said donations to the 147 GOP objectors soon recovered, though, reaching nearly $3 million in each of the second and third quarters of 2021. Full data from the fourth quarter wasn't available, but Accountable.US said donations were likely to be higher than in the previous two quarters.

The American Bankers Association was the top donor among 30 companies and trade groups profiled by Accountable.US, whose donation data runs to November. The ABA gave at least $203,000 to the GOP objectors between January 6 and November 2021, according to the report.

After the siege, the trade group temporarily paused all political contributions , and a spokesperson told Insider in January 2021 that it would consider the "troubling events" at the Capitol when making future donations.

"The violent riot on Capitol Hill was nothing short of an assault on our democracy," an ABA spokesperson said at the time. "We continue to call on all elected officials to do everything in their power to support a peaceful transition of power."

The association's PAC has since donated $5,000 to McCarthy and others among the 147, according to the report .

Boeing was also among the largest donors profiled, with its PAC giving $190,000 to election objectors, the report said.

Boeing paused political donations after the January 6 attack and said that it condemned the "violence, lawlessness and destruction that took place in the U.S. Capitol" in a statement. It's since given $10,000 to California Rep. Ken Calvert and $9,000 to Kentucky Rep. Hal Rogers, among others, according to the report.

Boeing declined to comment.

Credit Union National Association followed Boeing, giving $188,500. It was followed by Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Associated Builders and Contractors, and UPS.

Other companies on Accountable.US's list of top donors include Chevron, Eli Lilly, FedEx, General Motors, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Pfizer. Trade bodies listed include the National Automobile Dealers Association and the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America.

Insider has contacted all the companies and trade bodies named in this article for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Glen Perouza
2d ago

Haven't forgotten how trump allowed Boeing to cut corners during safety checks causing two planes to fall out the sky. Kickbacks caused many lost innocent lives!!

MacColorado
2d ago

Can we discuss Zuckerberg's $300 million dollars paid out during the election? We need to keep all corporations out of our elections.

crazy mate
2d ago

lets see if the stocks drop, no? repub lobbyists. remember, lobbying in any other country is treason/bribery, punishable by death, both parties are guilty, same as insider trading offences, should be considered as emoluments, a constitutional violation as a representative of your voters trust.

mediaite.com

Eric Swalwell Tells MSNBC That 2022 Could Be the ‘Last’ U.S. Election Ever if Democrats Don’t Win

Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) had a warning for viewers on MSNBC Monday: If you don’t vote Democrat in 2022, you may never get to vote again. Appearing on All In with Chris Hayes, the California congressman dialed up the traditional most important election of our lifetimes rhetoric to a 16 — by arguing that a defeat of Democrats in the midterms could result in the end of U.S. elections. Swalwell, in his argument, pointed to a number of Republican state legislatures which he believes are taking steps to potentially overturn victories by Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

