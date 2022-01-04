ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil price rises close to $80 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors expected OPEC+ producers meeting on output to stick with their planned increase for February based on indications Omicron would have only a mild impact on demand. Brent crude was up 63 cents, or 0.8%, at $79.61 a barrel at 1108...

Shore News Network

German government addresses spiralling energy prices

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German government departments are stepping up efforts to help consumers affected by runaway wholesale energy prices which are beginning to hurt low-income households, two policymakers told Reuters at the weekend. Like many countries, Germany has seen historically high prices of energy and related European carbon emissions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. "Riots obviously can stop production and exports," said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at Swedish bank SEB. Over the week, crude prices gained about five percent and on Friday Brent exceeded $83 per barrel, "putting it at its highest level since the price slide triggered by the first appearance of the Omicron variant in late November," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. Protests spread across the country of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which many use to fuel cars.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It

The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production. EOG Resources Inc., one of the biggest U.S. shale oil producers, is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it. The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production, but that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
