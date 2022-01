USD/CAD bears are in control and eye a significant downside breakout. BoC and Fed are driving NA yields higher and the oil is supporting the CAD also. Of the dollar bloc currencies, NZD, AUD and CAD, the latter is outperforming by a mile. In fact. ot is the only one that is higher vs the US dollar despite the uber hawkish surprises in the Federal Open market Committee minutes on Wednesday. The following details some of the factors going into the bull trend of the CAD.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO