ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Being Ricky Ricardo: Why Desi Arnaz matters

By Raj Tawney
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOLQj_0dcHmnIo00
Desi Arnaz with the many awards won by himself, his wife, Lucille Ball, and their hit comedy show “I Love Lucy,” circa 1955. Even after their separation, he credited Ball for most of their success. FPG/Getty Images

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

With the release of Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, starring Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, two of television history’s most beloved and recognizable figures have been reintroduced to both our culture and consciousness.

Though I Love Lucy debuted on CBS seventy years ago this year, they’ve never really left our screens as reruns of the iconic sitcom continue to air on cable and streaming platforms. Over the decades, Ball’s career, image, and “small-town girl rises to stardom” story has kept her legacy intact as she continues to win over new fans and generations of admirers—and rightfully so.

But what about her costar and first husband, Desi Arnaz? We seem to remember him only as Lucy’s Cuban counterpart: the conga player with the silly, often-mocked accent who, in real life, cheated and drank too much, which subsequently led to the couple’s divorce in 1960. We disregard him as a joke and a relic of the mid-century Latin dance craze, satirized in films like The Mask, starring Jim Carrey. However, Arnaz was anything but a punch line.

Why isn’t Arnaz as revered as other 20th-century media innovators like MGM’s Louis B. Mayer, Warner Brothers’ Jack Warner, Ted Turner, and CBS’s William S. Paley? We tend to glance over his life story and only focus on his character flaws, but is he any less imperfect or as innovative as other men we choose to immortalize? In fact, his journey is perhaps more aligned with the American experience than that of any other figure.

Desi was born into a well-to-do family in Santiago de Cuba, with deep roots in Cuba’s political arena, as well as in business. As a result of the Cuban Revolution of 1933, his father was imprisoned, and Desi and his mother found themselves homeless before fleeing to Miami in search of asylum. Between attending high school and working low-paying jobs, including cleaning canary cages at Woolworths department stores, Desi developed the desire to become a musician and started making noise with his band in Miami before being discovered by bandleader Xavier Cugat, who invited him to join his orchestra.

Never miss a story about Amazon

It wasn’t long before Desi’s ambitions, good looks, and charm propelled him to create his own orchestra, originate the conga line craze in the U.S., and attract the attention of Rodgers and Hart, who cast him in the Broadway play Too Many Girls. Thanks to its success, RKO Pictures decided to adapt the theater production into a motion picture, bringing Desi along as its budding star. Once in Hollywood, he and costar Lucille Ball met for the first time. Although both were in relationships, a romance quickly ensued, and the two soon eloped in 1940.

In the following decade, Desi served two years in the United States Army, leading the USO programs. Eventually discharged as a staff sergeant, he received three medals for his service: the Army Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, and WWII Victory Medal. As both of their movie careers started to dry up by the mid-’40s, Lucille turned to radio, while Desi went back out on the road with a new orchestra.

When her radio program My Favorite Husband became a hit for CBS, the opportunity to develop it for TV (a new medium) was risky, but Ball saw it as a chance to hire her husband in order to keep him off the road and away from all of its temptations and vices. The network first refused the idea of a white woman married to a Cuban immigrant, assuming Americans wouldn’t buy the concept of an interracial married couple. Using her influence, along with testing the show’s premise in front of live audiences at local theaters, she managed to convince executives that Desi was the man for the role.

With only months to develop the newly titled I Love Lucy, neither Ball nor Arnaz knew a thing about making television, which was still in its infancy. However, after the couple founded Desilu Productions in 1950, Desi enthusiastically took the reins of the operations and boldly made decisions that would shape the industry for years to come, including hiring Academy Award–winning cinematographer Karl Freund and developing the groundbreaking three-camera setup for sitcoms. In order to produce the best quality, Desi also asked to shoot with the costlier 35mm film rather than grainy kinescope technology. In order to achieve these production feats, he and Lucille willingly took a pay cut in exchange for owning the show’s masters outright after they aired. Without fully realizing it at the time, Desi would be responsible for the lucrative and long-lasting concept of syndication—the reason we still watch I Love Lucy today.

Thanks to the show’s success, the couple became America’s biggest sensation, purchasing RKO Studios, folding them into Desilu, and producing some of television’s most iconic series over the next decade, including The Untouchables, Mission: Impossible, and Star Trek. Desi also gave new actors and writers a chance to develop their talent through the Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse, where Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone was born. Although their marriage privately fell apart because of Desi’s alcoholism and philandering, the two never stopped loving each other. Arnaz eventually allowed Ball to buy him out of Desilu, and he continued to give most, if not all, of the credit for their success to his former wife till the day he died, on Dec. 2, 1986. Even in his 1976 memoir, A Book, his own life story ends in 1960, after The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour wrapped, as did his marriage to Ball.

Desi never gave himself the credit he deserved. For a Hispanic immigrant navigating the mostly white world of Hollywood and American business at large, he downplayed his own significance in order to let others shine. His humility, gratitude, and faith in others helped him transform an industry. Perhaps we need more leaders like Desi Arnaz.

Raj Tawney writes about race, culture, and history from his multiracial American perspective.

More must-read commentary published by Fortune:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Serling
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Karl Freund
Person
Xavier Cugat
Person
Ted Turner
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Javier Bardem
theplaylist.net

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Was “Devastated” When Cate Blanchett Dropped Out Of ‘Being The Ricardos’

When the discussion about “Being the Ricardos” is brought up, most people talk about the casting controversy surrounding Aaron Sorkin’s picks to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, respectively. A lot has already been made about the Bardem/Arnaz situation, but apparently, there’s a bit more to the Kidman situation than just fans being upset over her being chosen. In fact, well before Kidman was attached and before Aaron Sorkin was brought on to write and direct, there was another A-lister signed to take on the lead role in the film—Cate Blanchett.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Cuban#Latin#Mgm#Warner Brothers#American
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Cara Williams, Oscar Nominee and Sitcom Star, Dies at 96

Cara Williams, an Oscar nominee and '60s TV star, died Thursday of a heart attack in her Beverly Hills home, THR reports. Born Bernice Kamiat June 29, 1925, in Brooklyn, she began her Hollywood career as Bernice Kay before settling on Cara Williams as her stage name. She gave her...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Secretary Wanda Clark Describes Working With Star as a ‘Fairy Tale’

Imagine working as the secretary and personal assistant for 28 years to Lucille Ball. What would you call it? Well, Wanda Clark has an idea. Clark, who was that person that worked for Ball, talked about those years. Recently, she hopped on a Zoom call with comedian Amy Poehler as excitement has grown over the movie Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Being the Ricardos’: Nina Arianda Opens Up About Vivian Vance and William Frawley’s Respect for Each Other

Vivian Vance and William Frawley had a complicated relationship behind the scenes of I Love Lucy. Well, that’s not exactly true. They hated each other. They were so believable as the always-bickering Fred and Ethel Mertz, the Ricardos’ next-door neighbors because they weren’t acting. Though, there was begrudging respect for one another on some level. It’s something that Aaron Sorkin tried to recreate in Being the Ricardos.
MOVIES
Esquire

The True Story of Lucille Ball's Communist Ties from Being the Ricardos

In her heyday, Lucille Ball was one of the most powerful women in America. I Love Lucy dominated the small screen, averaging 15 million viewers (or nearly 60% of American households) weekly at its peak. Ball and her husband, Desi Arnaz, committed acts unseen on television before—you know, real salacious stuff like being in a mixed race marriage and being pregnant... in plain sight of television viewers. Those feats may seem small by 2021 standards, but at the time, a pregnant Lucy Ricardo was one of the most groundbreaking moments in pop culture history. The only thing that seemingly could have taken Ball down was one nine-letter word. Communist.
MOVIES
US Magazine

Lucille Ball Lookalikes! Nicole Kidman, Debra Messing and More Celebs Dressed as the ‘I Love Lucy’ Star

They all love Lucy. Celebs have admired Lucille Ball for decades, and several stars have paid tribute by dressing up as the TV icon. Of course, Nicole Kidman is doing more than just dressing up for Being the Ricardos. The actress learned about both the I Love Lucy character, Lucy Ricardo, and Ball herself to bring the pioneer to life for the December 2021 Amazon Prime movie.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem On Being Lucy And Desi: “They Were Predestined To Be Together” – The Actor’s Side

Nicole Kidman, who is starring as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, feels Lucy and her husband Desi Arnaz were not only predestined to be together romantically and as a couple, but also to work together in perhaps the most famous sitcom of all time. In a conversation with her co-star Javier Bardem, who plays Desi in the film, both join me for this week’s episode of my Deadline video series The Actor’s Side. Both Oscar-winning stars show why they may also have been predestined to take on these equally famous icons for Sorkin’s look behind the scenes of the fascinating marriage and professional partnership for the ages.
CELEBRITIES
Extra

Nicole Kidman Talks Recreating a Classic ‘I Love Lucy’ Scene

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem could be picking up their next Academy Awards as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos.”. Playing a TV icon, however, isn’t easy. Nicole told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay she got over the fear of playing Ball...
MOVIES
Fortune

Fortune

72K+
Followers
4K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy