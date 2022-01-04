More winter weather possible Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rain is expected to turn to snow throughout the day Thursday as vigorous low pressure develops to our south and a powerful cold front moves through Middle Tennessee.

The low pressure will move moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into our area and the cold front will drop temperatures below freezing, leading to the potential for snowfall.









Right now, it looks like the Cumberland Plateau will see the highest accumulations and southwest communities the lowest.

Three or more inches of snow look to be possible on The Plateau, with around one inch for southwestern counties. However, these are preliminary totals and are likely to change before Thursday.

Very cold air moves in by Friday with “feels like” temperatures near 0° Friday morning and highs only in the 20s.

