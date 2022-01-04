ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More winter weather possible Thursday

By Mary Mays
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rain is expected to turn to snow throughout the day Thursday as vigorous low pressure develops to our south and a powerful cold front moves through Middle Tennessee.

PHOTOS: Snowfall lands in Tennessee

The low pressure will move moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into our area and the cold front will drop temperatures below freezing, leading to the potential for snowfall.

Right now, it looks like the Cumberland Plateau will see the highest accumulations and southwest communities the lowest.

Three or more inches of snow look to be possible on The Plateau, with around one inch for southwestern counties. However, these are preliminary totals and are likely to change before Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Snowfall totals across Middle Tennessee

Very cold air moves in by Friday with “feels like” temperatures near 0° Friday morning and highs only in the 20s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

