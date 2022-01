A shooting back in November 2021 left one person with two gunshot wounds. Shreveport Police have now caught up with, and arrested the suspect involved. On November 29, 2021, just after 11:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 900 block of Pierre Avenue to a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from at least two gunshot wounds. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital by the Shreveport Fire Department with what was described as life-threatening injuries. He continues his recovery to this day.

