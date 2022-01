Back in June, members of Thursday, joined by Jordan Olds, aka Gwarsenio Hall, on keyboard, covered Bruce Sprinsteen's "Dancing in the Dark" for a Two Minutes to Late Night video to help fund cancer treatment for Andy Bustillos, who played "2005 Scene Kid" on 2MTLN. Thursday were just forced to postpone the remainder of their holiday shows this week, including a hometown NJ date at Starland Ballroom on December 30 with Laura Jane Grace, so 2MTLN have now made the cover available on Bandcamp, with proceeds going to Thursday.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO