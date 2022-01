Penn will conduct all classes online for the first two weeks of the spring semester and delay on-campus housing move-in by one week. Penn President Amy Gutmann, Interim Provost Beth Winkelstein, Executive Vice President Craig Carnaroli, and Executive Vice President for the Health System J. Larry Jameson announced the changes in an email to the Penn community on Thursday afternoon, adding that classes will still begin as originally scheduled on Jan. 12, albeit remotely. The administrators cited concerns about the Omicron variant and health models predicting a surge in cases in January.

