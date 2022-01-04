ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More riparian buffer strips can protect waterways

By American Society of Agronomy
Cover picture for the articleA new study suggests more opportunities to protect waterways: One system for keeping too many nutrients out of streams could be used more widely than it is now. Known as saturated riparian buffer strips, the system slows down and redirects water coming off farm fields. Water passes through a strip of...

estero-fl.gov

Protect our waterways by using just enough fertilizer

Use just enough fertilizer to keep your lawn healthy. Over-fertilizing lawns, especially in the rainy season, simply pours excess nutrients into our waterways, which fuel toxic algae blooms. Get fertilizer amounts and timing from neutral sources that are informed about Florida landscaping, like the extension office. For more ways you...
stcroix360.com

DNR urges ice anglers to protect waterways from invasive species

Simple precautions can help prevent non-native species from hurting more lakes and rivers. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species when ice fishing this winter. While aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways,...
Phys.org

How to protect native, endangered birds from solar installations in Hawaiʻi

Best management practices (BMPs) for solar installations to protect Hawaiʻi's native and endangered birds have been released by the University of Hawaiʻi Pacific Cooperative Studies Unit. The new technical report synthesizes current literature on the threats posed by industrial-scale solar installations to birds, identifies the species most at risk from solar infrastructure, lists the locations of current and future solar facilities, and describes specific strategies to limit negative impacts on Hawaiian bird life.
Phys.org

Frequent stover mulching builds healthy soil through bacterial community

Soil health refers to the ability of soils to perform vital living system functions in accordance with their potential and over time, and is the foundation of productive, sustainable agriculture. Conservation tillage, such as no-till and retention of crop residues, has been widely performed in global agricultural ecosystems to maintain soil health at a satisfactory state.
World Economic Forum

How farming innovations can feed the world and protect the planet

Approximately 40% of the global population cannot afford a healthy diet. Agriculture industry is vulnerable to climate impacts, making it harder to support a growing population. Innovative technologies and practices are critical to enable sustainable farming that can feed the world. Of all the challenges facing modern society, it’s crucial...
Phys.org

Researchers develop automated method to identify fish calls underwater

An Oregon State University research team and collaborators have developed an automated method that can accurately identify calls from a family of fishes. The method takes advantage of data collected by underwater microphones known as hydrophones and provides an efficient and inexpensive way to understand changes in the marine environment due to climate change and other human-caused influences, said researchers from Oregon State's Cooperative Institute for Marine Ecosystem and Resource Studies.
Phys.org

Bioenergy sorghum's roots can replenish carbon in soil

The world faces an increasing amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and a shortage of carbon in the soil. However, bioenergy sorghum can provide meaningful relief from both problems, according to a new study by Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists. The study was recently published in GCB Bioenergy. According...
Phys.org

Study enriches species diversity, phylogeny and evolution regularity of hydnaceae

The family Hydnaceae is a significant group of fungi in Cantharellales. some genera with lichenicolous or lichenised nutritional modes are also embedded in Hydnaceae, they all play important roles in the material cycle of terrestrial ecosystems. In recent years, the method of molecular phylogeny has been widely used in taxonomy...
Phys.org

Research reveals ancient Maya lessons on surviving drought

A new study casts doubt on drought as the driver of ancient Mayan civilization collapse. There is no dispute that a series of droughts occurred in the Yucatan Peninsula of southeastern Mexico and northern Central America at the end of the ninth century, when Maya cities mysteriously began to be depopulated. Believing the Maya were mostly dependent on drought-sensitive corn, beans, and squash, some scholars assume the droughts resulted in starvation.
BHG

How to Water Air Plants to Keep Them Happy and Healthy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's a good reason air plants have their name. They don't have roots like other plants do for absorbing water from soil. Instead, air plants get water and nutrients from the air around them. These plants use tiny, hair-like growths on their leaves, called trichomes, to soak up the moisture they need from humidity and rain water. Despite this neat trick, air plants usually require regular watering when grown as houseplants. That's because the air in our homes is typically very dry (and hopefully rain-free). To water your air plants properly, follow these expert tips on the best method to use, how often to give your air plants water, and what kind of water to use.
scitechdaily.com

Study Confirms Southern Ocean Is Absorbing Carbon – Important Buffer for Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The waters circling Antarctica absorb more carbon from the atmosphere than they release, serving as a strong carbon sink and an important buffer for greenhouse gas emissions. New observations from research aircraft indicate that the Southern Ocean absorbs more carbon from the atmosphere than it releases, confirming that it is a strong carbon sink and an important buffer for the effects of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. Previous research and modeling had left researchers uncertain about how much atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) gets absorbed by the chilly waters circling the Antarctic continent.
CleanTechnica

Autonomous Robot-Killing Weeds Is More Eco-Friendly Than Pesticides

A German consortium is developing an autonomous robot, AMU-Bot, to solve the problem of manually hoeing weeds out of crops without having to spray those crops with herbicides or pesticides. The project is being funded by the German Federal Office of Agriculture and Food and coordinated by the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation. The institute also designed the height-adjustable rotary harrow that the bot uses to pull up the weeds.
