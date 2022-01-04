ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PENGUINS PREPPING FOR BLUES TOMORROW

The Penguins yesterday activated defenseman P.O. Joseph from the covid list and assigned him to Wilkes Barre-Scranton. He had been recalled last week to the Pens’ practice squad but tested positive upon his...

Fox News

Sidney Crosby, Evan Rodrigues rally Penguins to win over Blues

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been the NHL’s hottest team for the better part of a month. They struggled early against the St. Louis Blues. Sidney Crosby then took over. Crosby and Evan Rodrigues scored 12 seconds apart in the third period, and the Penguins rallied for a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Rust Trade, Backup Goalie Options & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics about the club and dive into more than just box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. Penguins and Veteran Forward Not Talking...
NHL
ESPN

Fantasy hockey rankings: Penguins, Blues, Hughes reactions

Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel returned with all the glory one could hope for on Saturday. Back on a familiar line with Sidney Crosby, they picked up four goals together and also helped Evan Rodrigues complete his hat trick on the power play. Guentzel had already shaken off a slow start before he was injured in early December, so he was just picking up where he left off, but for Rust it was his first statement game of the season.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues at Pittsburgh: Penguins have been hot lately

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, PPG Paints Arena. TV, radio: TNT, WXOS (101.1 FM) About the Penguins: Pittsburgh (18-8-5) has the longest active winning streak in the NHL at eight games. Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues both had hat tricks in the Penguins’ most recent game, an 8-5 win over San Jose on Sunday. Like the Blues, the Pens have been getting a lot of players back from injury or COVID. Goalie Tristan Jarry and forwards Teddy Blueger and Kasperi Kapanen all came off the COVID list Tuesday and are available for the St. Louis game.
NHL
fox8tv.com

Penguins Update

Penguin News to report before their match off as they return to action today against the St Louis Blues, they made a trade. The Pens announced they had dealt Hollidaysburg native Sam Lafferty to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for 23 year old forward Alex Nylander. Now Nylander can play...
NHL
Anniston Star

Back indoors, Blues face a red-hot Penguins team

PITTSBURGH – The Blues moved back indoors Wednesday, to a more predictable world of climate-controlled conditions and normal arena configurations. “It feels like it’s been a week already since the Winter Classic,” said defenseman Marco Scandella. “It’s my third outdoor game. They’re always special. It’s a big production. It’s pretty cool to have your family there to really enjoy the practice with the family skate. Obviously, the cold was interesting. Warmups felt a lot colder. Once you got into the game, the adrenaline was pumping. It was nice.”
NHL
Miami Herald

Penguins rally past Blues 5-3 for 9th straight win

Sidney Crosby and Evan Rodrigues scored 12 seconds apart in the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Wednesday night for their ninth straight win. Bryan Rust scored twice and Brock McGinn also had a goal to help the Penguins get their...
NHL
wdadradio.com

PENGUINS’ WIN STREAK AT NINE AFTER COMEBACK WIN

Two of the NHL’s best met last night in Pittsburgh and Sidney Crosby carried the Penguins to a win over the St. Louis Blues. Paul Steigerwald has the story. Coach Mike Sullivan says Crosby was in “beast mode” for the Penguins, and is a true team leader.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Schenn returns for Blues against Penguins

Kapanen, Blueger back for Pittsburgh; Hischier could play for Devils on Thursday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. St. Louis Blues. Brayden Schenn will return to the lineup when the Blues visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday (7:30...
NHL
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Blues can't withstand Penguins' pressure in 5-3 loss

PITTSBURGH — Back in the safety of an enclosed building after their foray into the great sub-zero outdoors in Minnesota on Saturday, the Blues went home seeing red. Coach Craig Berube disagreed strongly with a couple of calls, Vladimir Tarasenko got a 10-minute misconduct for unsportsmanlike conduct and both Ryan O’Reilly and Brayden Schenn vehemently protested calls to the refs. None of it, of course, worked, and the Blues saw a game that they almost won despite not playing their best turn into a 5-3 loss to the Penguins at PPG Arena.
NHL
wagertalk.com

Pittsburgh Penguins vs St Louis Blues Picks and Odds Jan 5

Sportsmemo NHL handicapper JM Sports offers his Pittsburgh Penguins vs St Louis Blues betting preview for Wednesday, January 5. At the time of posting, the Penguins are a modest -135 home favorite on the moneyline, with the total set at 6 goals in this cross-conference clash. Stay on top of...
NHL
Yardbarker

Blues Gameday Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins – 1/5/2022

The St. Louis Blues took it outside on New Year’s Day and proved that the cold doesn’t bother them. The “Beach Boys” won their game against the Minnesota Wild by a score of 6-4, with an impressive four-point performance by Jordan Kyrou. That night, the forward set a Winter Classic record as he scored all four points in the second period alone. The team looks to take ride the momentum into Pittsburgh and force the Penguins to slip on their own ice.
NHL
Tribune-Review

Blues a tough test as Penguins look to extend 'lengthy' win streak to 9

When is an NHL eight-game win streak longer than an eight-game win streak? Probably when it lasts a full month. The Penguins’ lengthy eight-game unbeaten jaunt began back on Dec. 4 in Vancouver. So between the holiday break and a covid pause, you’ve got to go back to before you put up the Christmas decorations to remember when it started.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins flashing cup contending chemistry

Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
NHL

