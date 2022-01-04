PENGUINS PREPPING FOR BLUES TOMORROW

Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel returned with all the glory one could hope for on Saturday. Back on a familiar line with Sidney Crosby, they picked up four goals together and also helped Evan Rodrigues complete his hat trick on the power play. Guentzel had already shaken off a slow start before he was injured in early December, so he was just picking up where he left off, but for Rust it was his first statement game of the season.

