PENGUINS PREPPING FOR BLUES TOMORROW

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, PPG Paints Arena. TV, radio: TNT, WXOS (101.1 FM) About the Penguins: Pittsburgh (18-8-5) has the longest active winning streak in the NHL at eight games. Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues both had hat tricks in the Penguins’ most recent game, an 8-5 win over San Jose on Sunday. Like the Blues, the Pens have been getting a lot of players back from injury or COVID. Goalie Tristan Jarry and forwards Teddy Blueger and Kasperi Kapanen all came off the COVID list Tuesday and are available for the St. Louis game.
