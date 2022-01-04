ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Self-driving truck company TuSimple to use Nvidia chips for autonomous computing

By Tina Bellon
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flYyO_0dcHkuRv00

Jan 4 (Reuters) - TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP.O) on Tuesday said it has partnered with Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) to use the company's vehicle chips to design and build an advanced autonomous driving computer for its self-driving trucks.

The computer, known as a domain controller in the automotive industry, will be specifically engineered for TuSimple's commercial self-driving trucks, and will power sensor perception and vehicle operation.

Nvidia will provide artificial intelligence expertise and its Drive Orin hardware, a chip specifically designed for autonomous driving capabilities.

The controller powered by Nvidia's chip will be installed in the autonomous trucks TuSimple is currently developing in partnership with manufacturer Navistar, targeted for production in 2024. read more

"We believe this move provides us a significant competitive advantage in speeding time to market," TuSimple Chief Executive Officer Cheng Lu said in a statement.

TuSimple said it will own usage rights to the controller's design, adding that it planned to work with an unnamed third party manufacturer to produce it.

Considered crucial in the development of self-driving, controllers allow automakers to centralize compute-intensive instruments such as cameras, radars and lidar sensors.

Instead of each sensor being equipped with an individual electronic control unit, the domain controller handles computing tasks centrally, saving cost and space and allowing software updates to take place remotely.

Other chipmakers, including Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O), Intel Corp's Mobileye and NXP (NXPI.O) are also offering domain controller chips for the automotive industry.

Self-driving freight trucks, while still operating largely in pilot projects, have become a focus of the autonomous industry in recent years, facing fewer regulatory and technological hurdles and potentially offering a faster way to generate returns than passenger robotaxis. read more

Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas; Editing by Karishma Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

What Happened With the Semiconductor Chip Shortage—and How and When the Auto Industry Will Emerge

Grab a soda and your new car wish list and start shopping: More semiconductor chips are coming in 2022 and slowly but surely the chip-shortage horror movie will fade to black. That does not mean 2022 will necessarily be a blockbuster year for inventory, but the global microchip shortage is expected to continue to improve which should mean less or no downtime for automakers desperate to build more vehicles to fill orders and depressingly empty dealer lots. Bottom lines have also taken a hit with billions in lost revenue, and automakers affected the most have also grappled with lost market share.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

General Motors claims it will sell autonomous vehicles to consumers by ‘middle of decade’

General Motors is going to sell fully autonomous vehicles to regular people by the middle of the decade, the company’s CEO Mary Barra declared during her speech at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. It was a bold claim that is sure to cause waves in the auto industry, especially as it continues to grapple with its own over-inflated expectations about the future of driverless cars.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Working On Tesla-Rivaling Advanced Tech

Toyota may be taking a slower approach towards fully electric vehicle adoption, but it refuses to be left behind in automotive software development. Instead of relying on things like licensing agreements, the Japanese automaker is moving full-speed ahead with a new platform called Arene. We first heard about the system late last summer but new details have now come to light.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

TuSimple rallies on successfully operating Driver Out, fully autonomous semi-truck

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) trades 11.9% higher premarket after it successfully completed the world's first fully autonomous semi-truck run on open public roads without a human in the vehicle and without human intervention. The one-hour and 20-minute drive is the first time a class 8 autonomous truck has operated without human intervention...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
siliconangle.com

TuSimple successfully tests autonomous truck on public roads without driver onboard

Autonomous truck company TuSimple Holdings Inc. today announced that one of its vehicles has successfully traveled 80 miles on public roads without a human driver behind the wheel. The test represents a world first, according to the company. TuSimple says that it’s the first time an autonomous semi-truck run has...
CARS
CNET

Learn what makes a self-driving car autonomous

Tesla does not build self-driving cars. Neither does General Motors, nor Ford. In fact, there isn't a single self-driving car on sale today. That's because no system packed into a new vehicle meets the SAE Scale of Autonomy's standard to be considered a real autonomous car. That includes Super Cruise from General Motors, BlueCruise from Ford and Tesla's Full Self-Driving beta.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Power Efficient Computer Chips

Samsung and IBM have developed a prototype Vertical Transport Field Effect Transistor (VTFET) semiconductor chip. This VTFET semiconductor is purportedly 85% more energy efficient than current semiconductors. In addition to energy efficiency, the VTFET allows for nearly double the overall performance of flat surface semiconductors. This means that not only will a phone that incorporates a VTFET last for nearly ten times as long, but the threshold for performance specifications will be increased as well.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer#Autonomous Driving#Self Driving Trucks#Vehicles#Nvidia Corp#Navistar#Qualcomm Inc Lrb#Intel Corp#Nxp
VentureBeat

Nvidia Drive Hyperion 8 will pilot self-driving cars and trucks

Nvidia unveiled its latest generation platform for self-driving vehicles: the Drive Hyperion 8. The company unveiled the latest technology for self-driving cars and trucks at CES 2022, the tech trade show in Las Vegas this week. Nvidia unveiled the tech in an online event. The latest generation Drive platform uses...
TECHNOLOGY
Investor's Business Daily

AI, Self-Driving Cars Pave Way For Nvidia's Continued Growth

Nvidia (NVDA) keeps driving higher as it pioneers and pushes forward multiple game-changing trends. Advances in self-driving cars, virtual reality and artificial intelligence continue to propel Nvidia's growth and lift NVDA stock toward all-time highs. To ring in the New Year, Nvidia will unveil its latest accelerated computing breakthroughs in...
TECHNOLOGY
EETimes.com

Autonomous Truck Software Platforms Advance

Among my favorite topics is presenting pictorial views of autonomous vehicles (AV) software platforms and their partners, customer and related relationships. I often get update requests, and will therefore begin with the status of autonomous truck platform. AVs for goods delivery have become a major focus for many software platform...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Software
104.1 WIKY

GM aims to launch personal self-driving car by mid-decade -CEO

(Reuters) – General Motors Co aims to introduce a “personal autonomous vehicle” by mid-decade, Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Wednesday. The self-driving vehicle for personal use is being co-developed with GM’s majority-owned Cruise, Barra said at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, in a remote keynote message focused on the twin themes of vehicle electrification and autonomy.
CARS
newsy.com

TuSimple Aims To Create Autonomous Freight Network Of Trucks

The future may be now for autonomous driving. Tech company TuSimple plans to develop fully functional self-driving commercial semitrucks. The company just completed an 80-mile driverless test on a public road in Arizona. Newsy spoke with TuSimple President and CEO Cheng Lu about the feat and the future of the...
CARS
insideevs.com

Toyota Develops Comprehensive Software Platform

Toyota is evolving and changing the direction more towards plug-ins, specifically towards all-electric cars, as well as gearing up for a software battle. According to Nikkei, the Japanese company has decided to develop a comprehensive automotive software platform that will be launched by 2025. This new operating system, called a...
CARS
techxplore.com

Autonomous trucker TuSimple logs first no-human road test

A semitruck completed an 80-mile route in Arizona with no human on board and no human intervention during the trip using technology developed by TuSimple, the company said Wednesday. The San Diego company says it's the first successful fully-autonomous run by a class 8 vehicle, or semi, on open public...
TUCSON, AZ
Reuters

Reuters

267K+
Followers
263K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy