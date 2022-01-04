Baltimore County Public Schools to be closed on Tuesday
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools, including the Virtual Learning Program, will be closed on Tuesday, January 4, due to adverse road conditions.
All central offices will open on a two-hour delay.
Central office employees have the option to telework.
All childcare, school, and community activities in school buildings are canceled.
