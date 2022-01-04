ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County Public Schools to be closed on Tuesday

By Chris Montcalmo
 2 days ago
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools, including the Virtual Learning Program, will be closed on Tuesday, January 4, due to adverse road conditions.

All central offices will open on a two-hour delay.

Central office employees have the option to telework.

All childcare, school, and community activities in school buildings are canceled.

