Baltimore County Public Schools to be closed on Tuesday

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health has announced that many COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will be impacted on Monday by the incoming winter storm. Residents should verify the operating status of any site before visiting. Contact information for sites across the state can be found in the listings at https://COVIDtest.Maryland.gov and https://COVIDvax.Maryland.gov. The following state-run sites will be closed …

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO