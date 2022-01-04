ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

10,000 bees join protest in Chile, 7 police officers stung

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Four beekeepers were detained after protesting in front of Chile's presidential palace in Santiago on Monday, according to local officials, with seven police officers stung during the...

