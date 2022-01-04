ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Omicron could be ‘beginning of the end’ former Trump health official says

By Joe Donlon, Bobby Oler, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pF9xH_0dcHkYE300

The swath of immunity left behind by the sweeping omicron variant could mean this moment of the pandemic is "the beginning of the end," Dr. Brett Giroir said.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Former Trump official cooperating with January 6 panel

©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Giroir
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot

Author and niece to Donald Trump, Mary Trump, joins Lawrence to discuss the news revealed by the Jan. 6 Select Cmte. that Trump Jr. was texting Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows -- instead of his own father -- during the attack on the Capitol.Dec. 14, 2021.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beginning Of The End#Omicron#Pandemic#Covid
POLITICO

A top Homeland Security official is warning of an assassination threat against Joe Biden linked to the Jan. 6 attack.

One message "references 6 January as an appropriate day to conduct assassinations against named Democratic political figures." POTUS threat: A top official at the Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement about threatening social media posts —including one calling for the assassination of President Joe Biden. The message:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

White House reporter asks Psaki why Biden hasn't 'focused more on scolding the unvaccinated'

A White House reporter asked press secretary Jen Psaki Wednesday why President Biden hasn't focused more on "scolding" unvaccinated Americans. Citing the approach of French President Emmanuel Macron, who raised eyebrows this week when he said he intended to "piss off" unvaccinated people in his country, Politico's Daniel Lippman wondered if Biden would employ a sharper approach to those who remain unvaccinated.
POTUS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy