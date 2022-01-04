ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How do I prepare for a group interview when job hunting? Ask HR

By Johnny C. Taylor Jr.
Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

The questions are submitted by readers, and Taylor's answers below have been edited for length and clarity.

Have a question? Do you have an HR or work-related question you’d like me to answer? Submit it here .

Question: While job hunting, I recently had to do my first-ever group interview. It was very uncomfortable and I didn't do well. Do you have any tips for participating in group interviews? – Bob

Johnny C. Taylor Jr.: Interviewing for a new position can already be a nerve-wracking experience for even the most seasoned professional, and group interviews may add an extra level of complexity. However, if you are properly prepared, the complexity doesn’t have to lead to overwhelming anxiety. I commend you for seeking out some tips to use next time you find yourself in a similar situation.

As with any type of interview, it is helpful to prepare with ample research on the organization and salient talking points. Compile some relevant examples of your experience, skills, and education. Be ready to highlight how you overcame adversity in other positions. And practice a group interview with other people who can provide honest feedback. Preparation allows you to exude confidence in your responses.

Demonstrate your networking skills and friendliness. Be sure to introduce yourself to the members of the group, if possible, and before the interview starts. It also helps to build a rapport with the interviewers and eases the initial anxiety. Often companies use group interviews when teamwork and communication skills are cornerstones of the job. Showing your willingness to dive in, and making connections can give the interviewer insight into how you will be in the position if you are selected.

Involve the group in your responses by making connections with other participants' answers, or when it makes sense, agreeing with their responses. This can help you avoid repeating another participant’s point and showcase your active listening skills. If you are well prepared beforehand and remain engaged throughout, your group interviews will improve dramatically. Knowing your audience and yourself is the foundation for a successful interview.

Q: In recruiting, we are increasingly seeing more candidates inquire about child care benefits. Is arranging some sort of child care on-site or child care support benefits a smart move? – Reena

Taylor: Yes! It’s a smart move to increase child care benefits for your employees. When the COVID-19 pandemic canceled in-person school and most child care arrangements, more than one-third of the U.S. workforce struggled to work at home, care for their children and assist them with schoolwork. Offering child care benefits is one way to communicate your support to your employees and help them balance all their priorities during and even after the pandemic. Employer-provided child care benefits also help recruit and retain employees – not a small feat when post-pandemic surveys show that the “great resignation” may lead to a 30% employee turnover rate.

There are several ways to offer child care benefits – it doesn’t have to be one-size-fits-all. Work with a reputable agency to provide on-site child care; provide backup day care; subsidize child care benefits; or simply increase flexibility to work at home to care for a sick child. Some employers are even offering less traditional benefits like tutoring services for their employees’ children at a reduced rate. Offering child care benefits doesn’t just help your employees, it also makes good business sense. By offering child care benefits, your company would alleviate at least some of your employees’ stress, giving them the freedom and bandwidth to focus on work, which benefits everyone!

Your company could also receive financial benefits as well. Employers can reduce payroll taxes by providing pretax dollars for child care subsidies to an employee’s Flexible Spending Account. And employers giving child care subsidies can take advantage of an annual tax credit if used for qualified child care facilities and services.

In total, offering child care benefits is a smart move for attracting and retaining top candidates while also garnering some key tax advantages. I see it as a win all around.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How do I prepare for a group interview when job hunting? Ask HR

#Job Hunting #Human Resources #Child Care
