ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

How to do sober January in Denver

By John Frank
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVatG_0dcHkR2y00

Denver's boozy culture takes a break this month.

What's happening: Americans increased their alcohol consumption amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now as we enter year three, many are contemplating a reset.

  • The popularity of the decade-old "dry January" movement combined with the growing number of alcohol-free zones in Denver, makes it easier than ever to stay sober for the 31-day stretch.

Why it matters: Colorado ranks in the top 10 states for excessive drinking, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data .

  • Alcohol disturbs sleep, disrupts diets and can contribute to anxiety and depression, according to Alcohol Change , a British organization that promotes "dry January."

How to participate: You can find Denver's only sober bar in Jefferson Park. Awake serves mocktails, coffee and sells non-alcoholic beverages to-go.

  • Grüvi is a Denver-based alcohol-free wine and beer maker that is easy to find on shelves.
  • Kavasutra Kava Bar counts three locations in Colorado where it serves its alcohol-alternative beverages.
  • Sober Safe , an events company, often hosts "sober sections" at Avalanche, Nuggets and University of Denver hockey games.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here .

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
coloradopolitics.com

January 6 commemorations in Denver squashed by cold, lack of interest

In contrast to a year ago, the Denver commemoration of the January 6 U.S. Capitol assault was low key. At the state Capitol, two rallies – one from each side of the attempt to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential vote count - were scheduled, but only one took place.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

It's a big weekend in Denver, with galleries and museums rolling out activities for the first First Friday of the year (see our First Friday list here), and the National Western Stock Show rolling into town the next day. You can also catch the world premiere of a play about the events of last January 6.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

What's in store for downtown Denver in 2022 and beyond

A shadow looming over downtown Denver, when it comes to its health and economic well-being, appears to be darkening with the dawn of 2022. Why it matters: Urban centers help define cities and attract tourists, conventions and companies. As the biggest city in the state, Denver is core to Colorado's economic development.State of play: Numerous factors are fueling uncertainty about the city's center, including the most severe COVID-19 surge since the start of the pandemic, which is shuttering businesses and thrusting many workers back out of their offices — if they ever returned at all.As of December, downtown traffic remained...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Homeless deaths spike in metro Denver

Data: Colorado Coalition for the Homeless; Chart: Alayna Alvarez/Axios Advocates for the homeless are preparing to conduct their annual census just as a new report has been released showing that the number of unhoused people dying in metro Denver has hit a six-year high.Driving the news: At least 269 people experiencing homelessness in the region died in 2021, a 21% jump from 2020 and a nearly 60% spike compared to five years earlier, according to the report from the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. Most fatalities resulted from drug overdoses and environmental exposure, data from the city's medical examiner's office...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Axios Denver

Pit bull bites in Denver outnumber those of any other breed

Data: Denver Animal Protection; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosOne year after pit bulls were allowed to strut down Denver sidewalks again, new city data provided to Axios shows the dogs were responsible for more reported bites on people than any other breed in 2021. Flashback: City voters lifted Denver's pit bull ban in November 2020 after more than 30 years. At the ballot, voters overrode Mayor Michael Hancock's first-ever veto blocking the measure, which had been passed by the Denver City Council.By the numbers: Denver Animal Protection identified 117 bites in 2021 from pit bull breeds, which include the American pit bull...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver COVID Prediction: January Will Be "Scariest Point of This Pandemic"

On January 4, three days after revealing that he had tested positive for COVID, Mayor Michael Hancock emceed a press conference during which many of the most respected health-care professionals in the state took turns raising the alarm about the ongoing viral surge being driven by the Omicron variant. Horror...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

What leaders say is the top challenge facing Denver's business community

Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO J.J. Ament said the greatest challenge facing the local economy is not the coronavirus.Driving the news: It's new laws being enacted at the Democratic-controlled state Capitol."Public policy is still the greatest risk to Colorado's economy," Ament said in an interview with Axios Denver.Why it matters: The warning is aimed at state lawmakers who return to the Capitol next week for the start of the legislative session.And the sentiment is being echoed by other business leaders affiliated with the Common Sense Institute, which held a summit last month to look at obstacles to free enterprise...
DENVER, CO
303magazine.com

25 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some captivating events lined up this week. Start it off by getting sciency at an SCFD Free Day and end it with art galore at a Colorado Convention Center Public Art Tour. Whatever the week has ready for you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Depression#Coffee#Americans#Alcohol Change#British#Sober Safe#Avalanche#Nuggets#University Of Denver
denverite.com

Things to do in Denver to stay sane in a(nother) COVID winter

It’s the darkest and coldest time a year, a time that would normally mean trips to cozy pubs and the theatre, museum visits, and other indoor activities to help stave off the winter blues. But with COVID cases going up and several months of winter ahead of us, we’re once again looking for fun, safe activities to help get us through the colder months.
DENVER, CO
Washington Post

How Denver is making a name for itself as an arts destination

How I got here, I’m not sure. But if I’m ever going to get out, I will have to get my bearings. I’m standing in the doorway of a neon-hued, see-through cathedral within a high-ceilinged cave made of icy stalactites. There’s not one mouth to said cave, but several, each of which will spit me out into another equally head-scratching environment: a steampunk alien cityscape, a network of eerie catacombs and a swamp world that, perhaps appropriately, reminds me of “The NeverEnding Story.”
VISUAL ART
thorntonweather.com

December 26 to January 1: This week in Denver weather history

25-26 In 1904…after a warm Christmas Day with a high temperature of 50 degrees…a late day cold front plunged temperatures to a low of 7 degrees…produced northeast winds sustained to 40 mph with gusts to 54 mph…and produced 5.2 inches of snow overnight for a late white Christmas. The maximum temperature on the 26th was only 16 degrees.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
Axios

Denver trash pickup is changing — what you need to know

The day your trash is collected in Denver will most likely change starting Jan. 3 — but it will vary by neighborhood. What's happening: The city's transportation department announced new routes that will reduce trash pickups to four days and require 70% of Denver customers to set out bins out on a different day.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

The survey says: The best Colorado beer and breweries in 2021 and what's next in 2022

The top Colorado breweries and brews in this year's Axios Best Beer survey epitomized both ends of the spectrum: hop-crazed hazy IPAs and traditional, full-flavored lagers.What we found: We surveyed 150 beer lovers, brewers and industry pros — in addition to crunching Untappd ratings data — to find Colorado's best breweries, beers and trends for 2021 and what to watch in 2022.This is the sixth consecutive year our resident beer expert John has conducted the survey, dating back to his days at the Denver Post and through his recent tenure at the Colorado Sun. In a tribute to the state's...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado Springs adds jobs as Denver metro loses them

Data: Federal Reserve Bank of New York; Chart: Dani Alberti, Jacque Schrag and Baidi Wang/AxiosColorado Springs is among a handful of metro areas nationwide that witnessed rare growth in jobs during the pandemic, according to data released last week from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.By the numbers: Colorado Springs has seen a 1.7% job growth increase since February 2020, ranking 6th among other metro areas reporting similar trends. The job swell stems from new openings in professional and business services, along with transportation, utilities and trade, a senior economist with the state said at a news briefing Friday. The other side: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood saw jobs fall 1.3%, ranking 72 out of the 88 biggest metro areas in the U.S. reporting job shortfalls, the New York Fed data shows. The big picture: Colorado's job recovery is bouncing back at nearly 86%, new labor department data shows, and state officials expect a full comeback next year. Read the full reportThis story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Car theft in Denver — and across Colorado — is among worst in U.S.

Data: Compare.com; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosIt's no secret that car theft in Denver has run rampant lately, but a recent study shows the Mile High City's vehicular robbery rate outpaces that of any other major U.S. city examined in the report.Details: Denver led the list of 18 cities analyzed, with 5,139 incidents involving a car — from auto theft to vehicle break-ins — per 100,000 residents last year, according to research from Compare.com, a car insurance comparison site.Denver police recorded nearly 37,000 vehicle incidents in 2020.Of note: The findings are bolstered by a new report from the Common Sense Institute that found...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Denver and two other Colorado cities get high marks for LGBTQ+ policies

Data: Human Rights Campaign; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios Denver and two other Colorado cities are being recognized for LGBTQ+ inclusiveness and equality in their laws, policies and services, according to a new analysis by a prominent LGBTQ advocacy group. Why it matters: The Human Rights Campaign Foundation's annual Municipal Equality Index measures factors that significantly affect quality of life for LGBTQ+ communities.What they found: Denver scored a perfect 100 alongside Boulder and Fort Collins. Other U.S. cities with top scores included Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, St. Louis and San Francisco.Zoom in: Denver was lauded for its non-discrimination laws, its success in...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

The best bologna sandwich in Colorado can be found at this Boulder restaurant

On a couple recent lunches, I revisited a staple of the Colorado culinary scene: The bologna sandwich.Why it matters: The epitome of humbleness, the sandwich evokes memories of childhood lunch boxes — and is a tasty comfort food.What's new: A handful of area restaurants have reinvented the staple, but the best is served at lunch at Blackbelly in Boulder.What makes it great: My $12 takeout order came partially squashed in a paper bag, just like when I was a kid, and featured potato chips and cheddar cheese on thick slabs of bologna.The most delicious element was the pickled onions and jalapeños blended into the dijonnaise.The bottom line: It was a messy delight.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Denver poised to lower speed limits to 20 mph on thousands of streets

Denver leaders are hitting the throttle on a plan to slow speed limits on thousands of city streets — and more traffic changes aren't far behind.Driving the news: Monday night, the Denver City Council will hold the first of two votes on a proposed ordinance that would reduce speed limits on every residential street from 25 mph to 20 mph in the name of public safety.The proposal — which has the support of the Hancock administration and is expected to pass on Dec. 20 — will also reduce the maximum speed limit at city parks from 20 mph to 15...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
2K+
Followers
607
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy