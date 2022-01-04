ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catching Up: More Answers and Opinions. Including Mega-blasting Silhouette Lessons

birdsasart-blog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhich of today’s featured images is the strongest. Please leave a comment letting us know which image you like best and why you made your choice. Monday morning was cold and cloudy with a stiff NW wind. I took a nice walk with the Sony 70-200 II, the 1.4x TC, and...

www.birdsasart-blog.com

birdsasart-blog.com

White Bats in Flight During the Day! Image Clean-up and Photography as Art. Understanding Low Light Exposure. And, more than 20 years ago, two now well-known bird photographers lived just two blocks apart in a small Florida town, unbeknownst to each other.

You are invited to leave a comment letting everyone know which of today’s featured images is your favorite, and why. If you do not like either one, you are invited to say just that and explain why. What’s Up?. For the past few weeks, I’d seen the potential...
FLORIDA STATE
birdsasart-blog.com

Serendipitously Vertical! And Unfair to Birds?

Before you scroll down to view today’s featured image, see if you can figure out what you are looking at in the 500% crop above. And enjoy the amazing detail of a sharp Alpha 1 image file magnified to a borderline insane level. Unfair to Birds?. With the amazing...
ANIMALS
birdsasart-blog.com

Oh What a Morning. Sony 200-600 Hand Held Versatility!

All are invited to leave a comment letting us know which of today’s six featured images is their favorite and why they made their choice. Multiple IPT veteran Shelly Lake and I had an amazing session with the white pelicans at Lakeland. Shelley has had an a1 for a few months, but never joined the SONY Alpha a1 Set-up and Info Group 🙁 So we met well before dawn and working with my laptop on the tailgate shelf of my SUV, I loaded my a1 settings (via .DAT file) onto her a1. The word on the street is that the a1 menu is too complex to understand and that it is difficult to learn to use the camera. Once we had my settings on her a1, it took me all of five minutes of instruction to get her ready to go. We concentrated on the AF system (easy-peasy) and on getting the right exposure using Zebras (even easier). Before long we were photographing the American White Pelicans. For whatever reason, the birds were quite Copacetic. We worked them in the shade at first, then in early morning light, and finally in full sun. We worked on choosing the best perspective to get the most pleasing backgrounds, and I double-checked Shelley’s exposures and image designs on the rear monitor of her camera.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
