Catching Up: More Answers and Opinions. Including Mega-blasting Silhouette Lessons

All are invited to leave a comment letting us know which of today’s six featured images is their favorite and why they made their choice. Multiple IPT veteran Shelly Lake and I had an amazing session with the white pelicans at Lakeland. Shelley has had an a1 for a few months, but never joined the SONY Alpha a1 Set-up and Info Group 🙁 So we met well before dawn and working with my laptop on the tailgate shelf of my SUV, I loaded my a1 settings (via .DAT file) onto her a1. The word on the street is that the a1 menu is too complex to understand and that it is difficult to learn to use the camera. Once we had my settings on her a1, it took me all of five minutes of instruction to get her ready to go. We concentrated on the AF system (easy-peasy) and on getting the right exposure using Zebras (even easier). Before long we were photographing the American White Pelicans. For whatever reason, the birds were quite Copacetic. We worked them in the shade at first, then in early morning light, and finally in full sun. We worked on choosing the best perspective to get the most pleasing backgrounds, and I double-checked Shelley’s exposures and image designs on the rear monitor of her camera.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO