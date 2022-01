Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The bad news for homebuyers: Over the past year, the U.S. has seen the fastest period for home price growth in recorded history—even greater than any of the years leading up to the bursting 2008 housing bubble. The silver lining: Home values just posted their second consecutive month of decelerating price growth.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO