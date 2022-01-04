ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Elizabeth Holmes Guilty; Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed; Caleb Williams in the Transfer Portal

By Ryan Phillips
 6 days ago
Omarion helpfully reminds everyone that he is not the variant ... With Mike Greenberg sidelined by COVID, Ryan Clark fills in ... Tampa Bay played with fire in Antonio Brown, and they were predictably burned ... Bruce Arians doesn't regret adding Brown ... DJ Fer Palacio denies ‘infecting’ Lionel Messi with COVID amid death threats ... Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID-19 ... Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro taken to hospital ... Finland could join NATO ... NY AG subpoenas Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. ... Raiders rookie Nate Hobbs arrested for DUI after win over Colts ... Elizabeth Holmes convicted on four counts of fraud ... Derrick Henry could be back for the playoffs ... Stock futures are flat after record day ... Caleb Williams is in the transfer portal ... Rockets suspend Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood ...

Ashli Babbitt a martyr? Her past tells a more complex story [Associated Press]

The most miserable people are the best on television right now [Uproxx]

Latest NBA power rankings [Sports Illustrated]

The 40 most anticipated new TV shows of 2022 [Variety]

Latest 2022 NFL mock draft [CBS Sports]

Caleb Williams to USC makes a ton of sense [The Big Lead]

Pat McAfee on Antonio Brown's mid-game tantrum:

Mike Camerlengo's breakdown for Garrett Bradbury's catch:

A classic SNL sketch, "Pizza Ad":

The Beatles -- "Revolution"

Comments / 277

Joseph Parks
4d ago

Put all these criminals in jail and throw away the key, you do the crime you do the time period. A criminal is a criminal, they knew what they were doing.

Reply(8)
56
luckystar
3d ago

Lock 🔒🔐🔐 them ALL up bunch of criminals. And trump have the NERVE with his BROKE ass trying to come back to ROB Americans AGAIN with his trips, golfing, and giving his pathetic kids Americans 🤑💰💰

Reply(7)
15
Brad Hughey
4d ago

The fake news media gaslighting the Trump family again!! Shiff Russia Russia Russia the evidence is right in front of you in plain sight!!! Mouler there’s nothing here to prosecute!! Ukrainian Ukrainian Ukrainian!!! Liberalism is a mental disorder!!!

Reply(33)
43
