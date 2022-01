The COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen as the holiday season comes to a close. According to a report from CNN, the US Department of Health and Human Services accounted for 103,000 COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Monday. If accurate, it would mark the first time that U.S. has recorded more than 100,000 COVID-19 related hospitalizations since September 2021.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO