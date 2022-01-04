ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finding Hope In 2022: From Newborn Babies To Toy Giveaways And People Stepping Up To Help

InspireMore

“He Is My Baby.” Thrift Store Rallies To Help Homeless Man Find His Lost Service Dog.

New Year’s Eve should be a time of celebration, but for Jimmy Nicholos, the start of 2021 was especially rough. Jimmy is a homeless man in California who works part-time at Start Rescue Resale Store. This in-person, online luxury thrift store donates part of its proceeds to S.T.A.R.T. Rescue, a nonprofit that saves animals from high-kill shelters. As the owner of a service dog, this mission is particularly close to Jimmy’s heart.
PIX11

Charity’s toy giveaway helps families have a happy Christmas

THE BRONX, N.Y. — The holidays are often called the “happiest time of the year.” But for some, the holiday season comes with complications. One Bronx-based charity does its part to being Christmas joy to everyone, regardless of their financial situation. Hundreds stretched around the block Thursday, waiting at Easy Living Shelter Inc. for food, […]
WDSU

Children's Hospital helps Audubon care for newborn baby orangutan

NEW ORLEANS — Audubon Zoo's newborn orangutan is now getting around-the-clock care with zoo veterinarians and Children's Hospital. The zoo turned to the hospital after the infant showed signs of weakness and lack of nursing. Based on concerns about the infant’s body temperature and weight, the team intervened to...
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
NPR

Doctor Finds Hope In Helping Inform And Vaccinate Her Community

On today's show, Emily Kwong checks in with Dr. Jasmine Marcelin, an infectious diseases physician and Assistant Professor of Infectious Disease at University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine. Jasmine spoke to Short Wave last year about how surges in COVID-19 cases were affecting her as a doctor at...
FOX2now.com

Soulcial Café serves up hope, help and is on a mission

SWANSEA, Ill. – The Soulcial Café is ready for take-off and working to launch to feed the public and those in need. It’s a converted DC-3 airplane on wheels and is painted to look like a space shuttle. This food truck is different. It has a mission...
CBS Denver

It’s National Blood Donor Month, And Colorado Doctor Hopes More People Will ‘Give The Gift Of Life’

(CBS4) – January is National Blood Donor Month, and this year marks the 52nd anniversary of the event. It’s a time to recognize the importance of giving blood and platelets, and how our community can help to save lives. “I think blood donation and blood product donation is ever so critical, especially in the era of COVID,” explained Dr. Michael Tees, a Hematologist and Oncologist with the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute. “We forget that patients still need their surgeries and still need our treatments for our patients, and blood products and blood components are absolutely critical during this time.” The three main...
WECT

Parents welcome quadruplets just in time for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – Mariah and Jose Marquez welcomed quadruplets just in time for the holiday, defying all odds. When the couple had their first child five years ago, doctors told them their daughter was “a miracle” because Mariah had some fertility issues. “We tried for...
studyfinds.org

‘COVID eye’ a side effect in children? Boy spends Christmas in hospital with scary reaction to virus

BRISTOL, England — Children who catch the coronavirus typically experience mild symptoms — if any at all. One British child, however, experienced a frightening, but rare side effect now being called “COVID eye.” Nine-year-old Zac Morey spent Christmas in the hospital and almost went blind after doctors say he suffered an allergic reaction to the virus.
