Nueces County, TX

Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show continues for next 2 weeks

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is underway at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds.

The livestock shows aims to encourage responsibility and leadership among young people in agriculture.

Exhibitors between 9 and 18 years old will compete in best cows, sheep, dogs, goats and even barbecue competitions.

The livestock show will continue for the next two weeks and it is open to the public.

For more information about its upcoming shows and results, check out their website here .

