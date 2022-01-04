ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Increasing clouds, breezy and warmer

By Haleigh Vaughn
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ql3Zf_0dcHiHOW00

Clouds will be increasing through the day, but we'll see the warmest temperatures of the work week, with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Winds begin picking up tonight ahead of a system arriving for Wednesday. The system will dive in from the northwest on Wednesday, bringing an arctic blast of air with it. Several inches of snow will be possible from Wednesday into Thursday morning. Lake effect snow showers will continue to bring locally heavy additional accumulations from Thursday into Friday.

TODAY : Increasing afternoon clouds. Becoming breezy too. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the teens. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY : Cloudy with snow developing, windy conditions, and arctic air arriving through the day. High temperatures in the lower 30s early, then dropping through the day. Wind chills around zero, accumulating lake-effect snow likely with the highest totals occurring along/west of U.S. 131. Blowing and drifting long with near white-out conditions in the strongest, most persistent bands. Winds west-northwest at about 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40/45 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Accumulations possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the teens and lower 20s.

