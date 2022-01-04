Carencro Police: Missing woman found safe
UPDATE: The Carencro Police Department says that the missing woman has been located and is safe.
The Department asked for help from the public on Monday is finding 51-year-old Tina Marie Stacey who was last spoken to on January 2.
Police said that Stacey suffers from a rare medical condition.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers
Comments / 0