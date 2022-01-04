ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attention movie makers: ArtsQuest is in search of submissions for 2022 Greater Lehigh Valley Filmmaker Festival

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
 2 days ago

Wanted: Movies for upcoming showcase of talented Valley filmmakers.

The 2022 Greater Lehigh Valley Filmmaker Festival, which will take place on April 9 at the ArtsQuest Center’s Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas, is now accepting early film submissions for consideration into the 11th annual event.

The festival is a celebration for filmmakers and cinephiles and the evening will include screenings of the top submissions.

Here are the details on how to apply and judging:

* The ArtsQuest Cinema Committee will work in tandem with a juried panel made ups of committee members and regional film professionals to view submissions and vote on “Best Director,” “Best Performance” and “Audience Award” with the top title “Best in Show” receiving a $500 cash prize. Former “Best in Show” winners include 2020′s “Five Stars,” by Vernard James and 2019′s “The Story of the Sectaurs,” directed by Cliff Reese.

* Entries can be up to 30-minutes long and must have been filmed after Jan. 1, 2019. Copyrighted music is prohibited unless the filmmaker has proper documentation. The early submission deadline is Friday, Jan. 28; films submitted by this date will have a discounted submission fee of $10. The discounted $10 rate will also apply to anyone 25 and under submitting films for the festival. All films must be submitted no later than Friday Feb., 25. The full festival lineup will be announced Wed., March 9.

* Submit: https://fest.formstack.com/forms/2022_greater_lehigh_valley_filmmaker_festival_submissions

