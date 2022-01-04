Tuesday morning crash closes Route 378 in Lower Saucon; officials say it’ll be hours until it reopens

A portion of Route 378 in Lower Saucon Township was closed Tuesday morning due to a crash that officials say will take hours to clear.

Both the south and northbound lanes of the route between Seidersville Road and Mountain Drive North are closed, according to an early morning traffic alert.

The crash knocked down a telephone pole, township police said Tuesday morning. It will take several hours to repair.

Officials said drivers should use an alternate route for the morning commute, as it was estimated the road will be reopen by 11 a.m.

